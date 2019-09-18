Global Bag Filters Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities During the Forecast Period, 2017-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bag Filters Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bag Filters Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Rising of Coal-Fired Plants in Developing Countries, Increasing Investments to Improve Air Quality and Recent Technological Developments in Bag Filters.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising of Coal-Fired Plants in Developing Countries

3.1.2 Increasing Investments to Improve Air Quality

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Bag Filters

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Bag Filters Market, By Media

4.1 Woven

4.2 Nonwoven

4.3 Other Medias



5 Bag Filters Market, By Type

5.1 Reverse Air

5.2 Pulse Jet

5.3 Shaker



6 Bag Filters Market, By Fluid

6.1 Liquid

6.2 Air



7 Bag Filters Market, By Material

7.1 Polypropylene

7.2 Porous PTFE film

7.3 Nylon

7.4 Polyester



8 Bag Filters Market, By Application

8.1 Chemical & Petrochemicals

8.2 Municipal Waste

8.3 Power Generation

8.4 Mining & Minerals

8.5 Cement

8.6 Pulp & Paper

8.7 Food Processing

8.8 Other Applications



9 Bag Filters Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Babcock & Wilcox

11.2 BWF Envirotech

11.3 Camfil Farr

11.4 Danaher

11.5 Donaldson

11.6 Eaton Corporation

11.7 General Electric

11.8 Lenntech

11.9 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

11.10 Pall Corporation

11.11 Parker Hannifin

11.12 Rosedale Products

11.13 Shanghai Filterbag Factory Co., Ltd.

11.14 Thermax

11.15 W.L. Gore & Associates



