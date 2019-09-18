Global Lemon Essential Oil Market Analysis, Trends & Key Developments During the Forecast Period, 2017-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lemon Essential Oil Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lemon Essential Oil Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include inclination of consumers towards using products made of natural ingredients as compared to their artificial counterpart, due to the availability of products on various distribution channels and wide retail shelf space and focus on targeting new application area for citrus essential oil.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Inclination of Consumers towards Using Products Made Of Natural Ingredients as Compared to their Artificial Counterpart

3.1.2 Due to the Availability of Products on Various Distribution Channels and Wide Retail Shelf Space

3.1.3 Focus on Targeting New Application Area for Citrus Essential Oil

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Lemon Essential Oil Market, By End User

4.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

4.3 Food & Beverages

4.4 Households

4.5 Aromatherapy



5 Lemon Essential Oil Market, By Nature

5.1 Conventional

5.2 Organic



6 Lemon Essential Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

6.2 e-Commerce

6.3 Business to Business

6.4 Specialty Retail

6.5 Other Distribution Channels



7 Lemon Essential Oil Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Sunshine Products, Inc.

9.2 Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

9.3 Citrus Oleo

9.4 Citromax Flavors, Inc.

9.5 doTERRA International

9.6 Southern Flavoring Company, Inc.

9.7 Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd.

9.8 Aromaaz International

9.9 Paras Perfumers

9.10 Royal Aroma

9.11 NOW Health Group, Inc.

9.12 Young Living Essential Oils LC

9.13 Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc.

9.14 AOS Products Private Limited

9.15 Plant Therapy, Inc.

9.16 Symrise AG

9.17 Bontoux S.A.S.



