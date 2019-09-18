Miami Private Investigator David Bolton Featured on CNBC’s “American Greed” on the Black Market for Dirty Gold Driven by Drug Cartels and Organized Crime Organizations

Program Highlights Bolton’s Expert Commentary on the International Criminal Investigation and the Significant Economic, Humanitarian, and Environmental Impact in the U.S. and Abroad

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned private investigator David Bolton of South Florida-based Bolton Investigations Inc., was featured on the CNBC television show “American Greed” in the September 9 episode titled “Black Market Dirty Gold” (Season 13, Episode 5). Bolton, whose professional achievements include handling the largest gold heist in Florida history, was quoted extensively throughout the program about the illegal gold mining trade, its ties to drug cartels and organized crime, and its alarming impact in the United States and South America.



"Miami's biggest import and export for years was gold," said Bolton. "I am one of the few private investigators who has handled significant crimes involving the theft of gold and other precious metals. Throughout my career, I have worked closely with many of the major players in the industry as a consultant."

The American Greed program followed three Miami salesmen — Samer Barrage, Juan Granda and Renato Rodriguez — who imported more than $3.6 billion worth of illicit gold through their employer, NTR Metals in just three years. Federal prosecutors said the extensive money laundering scheme involved South American drug cartels attempting to clean their dirty money by purchasing gold mines, setting up harsh labor camps, and selling the precious metals to buyers in the U.S. where the gold was melted down and resold to American businesses and consumers.

Prosecutors said Miami received about 90 percent of the black market gold imported from Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Bolton said the enormous social costs of the operation extended well beyond the culprits' financial crimes.

"They've used child labor in Peru and Colombia, they've been poisoning the environment, they've been deforesting the Amazon," he told "American Greed." Bolton added the workers were exposed to harsh work conditions that included exposure to deadly levels of mercury with more than 200 tons of the chemical element dumped in the heart of the Amazon. A preview of the show can be found here: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2019/09/05/first-7-minutes-of-the-black-market-dirty-gold-episode.html

Bolton was also quoted in the companion CBNC news article, “Criminals are banking on Recession fears to drive up gold prices but watch out for these scams.” Experts said dirty gold continues to touch every American from jewelry and smartphones to home electronics and medical equipment: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/06/recession-fears-are-driving-up-gold-prices-but-watch-for-these-scams.html

About David Bolton:

David Bolton has more than 30 years of experience and has worked with state and local authorities, federal agents, and military officers in more than twenty countries. He has handled many types of complex investigations domestically and in Central and South America relating to accidents, missing persons, fraud, large thefts, robberies, and organized crime networks among them.

With Miami having served as the biggest hub for gold import and export, Bolton has created a reputation as the go-to private detective for high-end thefts and robberies specifically relating to gold and precious metals. He has been highly successful in recovering property and identifying the individuals involved in these crimes.

Bolton is also following the rash of recent crimes across the country linked to Chilean crime syndicates aka Chilean Tourist Burglars. Law enforcement agencies are sounding the alarm over a growing trend involving criminals taking advantage of visa waivers for "burglary tourism." Authorities said the sophisticated operations are responsible for "hundreds and hundreds" of heists across the U.S., resulting in losses totaling millions of dollars. The crews' signature identifiers include fake passports and phony identification cards. They use rental cars, sometimes masked with paper license plates. After entering the rear of homes crews scour master bedrooms for jewelry, money, guns, and safes. Homes with parks, trails or undeveloped land behind them are prime targets, police said.

Highly sought by journalists for his expert commentary on criminal investigations and complex crimes, Bolton has appeared in nearly every major news publication worldwide and on major and local television news networks in the U.S. A chapter dedicated to his investigation into the unsolved murder of Coral Gables police officer Walter Stathers was highlighted in the book, The Miami Police Worksheet by Phil Doherty. Bolton is currently working on a variety of projects relating to Miami's gold trade.

Recent Significant Cases and Media Appearances:

Safes Containing $1.2 Million in Jewelry Stolen from Coconut Grove Home (WTVJ-TV, August 2019): https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/12-Million-Safe-Heist-at-Coconut-Grove-Home-520872331.html

Gold Bars Missing as Miami Jewelry Store Owner Accused of False Report (NBC News, April 2019): https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/Miami-Jewelry-Store-Owner-Accused-of-Filing-False-Robbery-Report-508607721.html

The Mysterious Trip of the $30,000 Watch Stolen in Buenos Aires (Miami Private Investigator Blog, February 2019): https://miamiprivateinvestigatorprivateinvestigatormiami.wordpress.com/2019/05/13/the-mysterious-trip-of-the-30000-watch-stolen-in-buenos-aires/

‘Blood Gold' in Your Jewelry is Poisoning Workers and the Rainforest. Here's How to Stop It (Miami Herald, January 2018): https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/article194188459.html

Coral Gables Gold Heist Lasts Seconds. Feds Finally Catch Up with the Armed Robbers (Miami Herald, November 2017): https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/coral-gables/article186418403.html

How a New Kind of Fraud Puts South Florida Real Estate Owners, Lenders at Risk (The Daily Business Review, April 2017): https://www.law.com/dailybusinessreview/almID/1202782932347/how-a-new-kind-of-fraud-puts-south-florida-real-estate-owners-lenders-at-risk/

Bolton Investigations Identifies Thief / New Developments In $478K Safe Heist at the Miami Beach Home of Sony Music Artist Prince Malik (WFOR-TV, May 2015): https://miami.cbslocal.com/tag/david-bolton/

$600,000 in Gold Stolen by Armed Robbers from FedEx Truck in Curacao (Curacao Today, May 2014): https://www.knipselkrant-curacao.com/beloning-25-000-dollar-bij-goudroof-fedex-wagen/#more-64328

Bolton Investigations Captures Gold Theft Suspect in Largest Gold Heist in Florida History (ABC News, February 2014): https://abcnews.go.com/blogs/headlines/2014/03/suspect-in-biggest-gold-heist-in-florida-history-caught-after-year-long-manhunt/

$625K in Gold Stolen at Miami International Airport (WPLG-TV, May 2013): https://www.local10.com/news/florida/625k-in-gold-stolen-at-miami-international-airport

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Hired Coral Gables-based Bolton Investigations Inc. to Investigate Safety and Security Issues (Miami Private Investigator Blog, May 2008): https://miamiprivateinvestigatorprivateinvestigatormiami.wordpress.com/2016/08/16/the-international-brotherhood-of-teamsters-hired-coral-gables-based-bolton-investigations-inc-to-investigate-safety-and-security-issues/

About Bolton Investigations:

Bolton Investigations Inc., the oldest, largest, and most experienced Private Investigative Agency in South Florida, provides the private sector and legal communities with full-service investigative and security services throughout North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The professional and experienced staff consists of former Law Enforcement officers with unmatched experience and credentials. The agencies capabilities include video surveillance, phone searches, background and criminal history checks, security, corporate investigations, matrimonial, missing persons, child custody, lawsuits, insurance fraud, and asset searches. Bolton Investigations is also the only agency that specializes in documenting and investigating cruise ship shore excursion accidents. For more details, please visit http://www.boltoninvestigations.com/ or call 305-447-0888.

