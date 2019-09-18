Groove Auto’s “Drive for Education” Program Announces $74,500 Donation to Denver Area Schools

The program, in its tenth year, presented 34 grants to local schools and announced exciting new partnerships with Colton Underwood’s Legacy Foundation and Folds of Honor.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Auto, is proud to announce its September grant donation of $74,500 awarded on behalf of its “Drive for Education” (DFE) program. The program, in its tenth year, uses proceeds from area car sales to fund grants awarded to neighboring schools. Everyone from principals to teachers and parents can apply for DFE grants to fund supplies and programs for their school of choice. This year’s 34 grants were awarded to fund everything from scholarship programs, iPads, books, instrument, unique learning spaces and programs for special needs students.



This year we had special guest Colton Underwood at our event to announce our partnership with Colton Underwood’s Legacy Foundation. Colton’s foundation works towards empowering people living with Cystic Fibrosis by providing resources and support to help them manage their treatment. Groove Auto donated a vehicle to support the foundation’s upcoming raffle to “Win Colton’s Jeep.” For more information, visit www.wincoltonsjeep.com

We were also proud to use this event as opportunity to present Folds of Honor with $18,500 in scholarship funding raised during our Memorial Day sales event. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled servicemembers. This donation will directly impact students right here in Colorado.

Since its inception in 2009, the DFE program has contributed nearly $600,000 to Denver-area schools. For more information on applying for a DFE grant, please visit: www.grooveauto.com/Drive-for-Education-Application.html

ABOUT the DRIVE FOR EDUCATION PROGRAM

DRIVE for education® is a forward-thinking charitable program created by the employees of Groove Ford, Groove Subaru, Groove Mazda and Groove Toyota. It's about enriching the lives of children through education and foundational support. Each year, funds from vehicle sales go to benefit local area schools that have applied to receive a Drive for education grant. These grants directly impact the students, school facilities and the teachers.

ABOUT Groove Auto

Grove Auto Drive For Education Check Presentation Photo Colton Underwood and Representatives from Groove Auto Presented a $1,500 Check to Students from Paris Elementary School in Aurora, Colorado on September 17. The Presentation Was Part of Groove Auto's "Drive For Education" Campaign That has Raised More Than $600,000 for Denver-Area Schools During the Past 10 Years



