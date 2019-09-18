Create® Wins Silver Best in Biz Awards 2019 International for Most Innovative Healthcare Product of the Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Create ® today announced it has been named a Silver winner of the Most Innovative Product of the Year in the Healthcare category for the Best in Biz Awards 2019 International. An alternative cost saving health plan option, Create partners directly with the top integrated health care delivery systems in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to improve care and reduce costs by an average of 10-24%. Create members can choose to receive all of their health care from one integrated hospital system and its affiliated providers or from the full spectrum of integrated systems. Lower payroll contributions and improved benefits incent members to select various health system options.



Create’s new health plan model is designed to address fragmentation of care, misaligned incentives, and the lack of market competition resulting from providers increasingly merging with delivery systems. Create contracts with the tri-state’s best integrated hospital and provider systems on behalf of Commercial, Labor, and Public Sector plan sponsors, transforming each system into a high-quality, low cost narrow provider network. Create also offers a more flexible option with all of its integrated system partners combined into one network. Using a cloud-based, state-of-the-art technology platform, Create members can compare costs, doctors, and locations of all available systems to determine the plan and network that best suits their needs. The augmented customer experience also includes a cutting-edge mobile app, dynamic member and administrator portals with real-time and easy-to-use information, as well as Concierge Service and member advocacy. Create is operated by Brighton Health Plan Solutions, a health care enablement company with 30 years of TPA (third party administrator) experience in the NY tri-state market.

“Create was developed to transform health care delivery and give plan sponsors more choice in what they purchase,” said Michelle Zettergren, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Create. “Our customers are thrilled by their employees’ access to top local providers at a better cost. We are honored by the recognition from Best in Biz Awards 2019 International and the attention it brings to this much-needed innovation in the US health care system.”

“By partnering with leading integrated hospital and provider systems, we’re tackling the root issues plaguing American health care. We’re excited to be recognized for our work to expand choice, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes,” said Rondi Rabuse, President of Network, Create.

Best in Biz Awards 2019 International is the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. Close to 300 public and private companies from all sectors of the global economy and more than 30 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards’ 7th annual International program. Winners were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 11 countries. For more information about the International program and the complete list of 2019 award winners, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2019-winners .

About Create ®

Founded in New York City, Create® is revolutionizing health care with a new self-funded alternative to traditional health plans. Create believes total cost, clinical and service quality, and population health are improved when patients develop a long-term relationship with their doctors. At open enrollment, Create empowers families to choose a health plan built around a high-performing integrated health system that can facilitate coordinated, comprehensive care with expertise in a wide range of specialties. Create is the first to align interests across providers, patients, and plan sponsors to deliver personalized, high-quality, high-value care at a lower cost. Learn how Create is protecting the future of health care with an approach where everyone wins at createhealthplans.com .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com .

