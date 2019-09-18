Change Your Train of Thought: CN to Talk Rail Safety at the Richmond Chamber of Commerce

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN, will discuss rail safety at the Richmond Chamber of Commerce on September 18, 2019. Rail Safety Week will be officially kicking off on September 23, 2019 and CN will participate in many events across its network.



“Safety is a core value at CN and I’m pleased to have this great opportunity to talk about rail safety before the Richmond Chamber of Commerce at the eve of the Rail Safety Week,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. “Rail safety is a shared responsibility, and as CN celebrates its 100th anniversary, I’m thrilled to show what CN is doing to continue to deliver its customers’ goods to their end markets in a safe and efficient manner.”

As part of CN’s goal to be the safest railroad in North America, CN is currently deploying important safety enhancing technologies across its network, such as the Autonomous Track Inspection Program, Distributed Air Cars and Automated Inspection Portals.

In addition, every year, CN and CN police service officers deliver rail safety presentations to clients, municipalities, schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CN aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of rail safety.

The event is hosted by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce and will be held at the River Rock Casino Resort (8811 River Road, Richmond). More details can be found on the Richmond Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.richmondchamber.ca/event/change-your-train-of-thought-luncheon-discussion-with-cn-for-rail-safety-week/ .

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America.

Contacts Media Investors Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations 514-399-7956 514-399-0052



