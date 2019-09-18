Aviation Week Network’s A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference to Discuss Aerospace & Defense Deal-Making in 2020 and Beyond

Event Brings Aerospace and Defense Industry Leaders Together in California in November

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network ’s Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference brings the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry together to discuss the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in 2020 and beyond. The one-day event, produced in partnership with Lazard, takes place November 6, 2019 at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California. As one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments, and individuals.



CSP Associates, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and Odyssey Investment Partners are Premium Sponsors of the Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference, with additional sponsorship from Alderman & Company and Valence Surface Technologies.

For professionals at all levels of the A&D industry, from middle market companies to OEMs, private equity investors, government officials, analysts and consultants, the Conference Program will address the current mergers and acquisitions environment and market conditions likely to affect future deal-making.

Industry thought leader, Dr. Brad Meslin, Senior Managing Director, CSP Associates, will participate in two panels:

Aerospace vs. Defense: Positioning for the 2020s – How do commercial and defense companies compare in terms of growth outlook, sustainability, portfolio construction, and balancing? What are the areas for expected growth versus softness within each segment?



Investment Trends and Outlooks: What Will Drive Aerospace & Defense M&A? – As the A&D OEM and supply chain landscape changes, how will strategies adapt and where will companies and investors look next?

CSP is the leading provider of business diligence advisory services to private equity investors and strategic buyers active in the aerospace and defense sectors. Meslin heads CSP’s transaction advisory practices and manages the firm’s private investment affiliate, CSP Equity Partners. Over the past 25 years, CSP has been engaged in more than 1,000 industry transactions on behalf of approximately 250 private equity investors, strategic buyers and institutional financing sources, while CSP Equity Partners has co-invested in more than 100 companies active in its served markets.

Meslin said, “With a long track record of advising companies and investors in the aerospace, defense, and government sectors, I look forward to participating in the A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference to discuss the current climate in M&A and what to expect in the future.”

The keynote presentation will be delivered by Thomas "Tom" Gentile, President & CEO, Spirit AeroSystems, who will offer his perspective on the current challenges in M&A. In addition, an Interactive Chat moderated by Joseph C. Anselmo, Editor-in-Chief, Aviation Week & Space Technology, will discuss the latest trends in commercial aviation and defense and how they will shape the outlook for mergers and acquisitions.

“We are honored to have prominent industry trailblazers provide their perspectives on the mergers and acquisitions market,” added Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences. “We look forward to bringing the industry together to gain valuable industry insights and market intelligence this Fall.”

Conference delegates will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders to gain new tools, information, and relationships that will support and enhance their organization's growth opportunities.

For information about registering, or promotional and advertising opportunities, contact Joanna Speed at +1-310-857-7691 or jspeed@speednews.com. On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf (https://twitter.com/speednewsconf).

For more information on the Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference, visit https://adma.aviationweek.com .

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

