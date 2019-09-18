Bangladesh : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Economic growth in Bangladesh continues to be strong with stable inflation. Sustained growth in the ready-made garment sector with abundant low-cost labor has helped the economy to diversify away from the agricultural sector to a more manufacturing-based economy. Remittance inflows from Bangladeshis overseas continue to play an important role in promoting private consumption and external stability. While the economy still has significant potential with favorable demographics, to ensure sustainability and resilience of growth, the country needs to keep upgrading its macroeconomic policy framework and advance a range of structural measures.
Country Report No. 19/299
