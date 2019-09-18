Plant-Based Beverages Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Plant-Based Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Plant-Based Beverages Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Plant-Based Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Plant-based products include plant-based beverages that are further classified into plant-based dairy alternatives, juices, and ready-to-drink beverages.

The plant-based beverages segment is expected to witness a growing CAGR of 6.5% by 2025, owing to the changing eating habits of consumers. Consumers are more conscious about health and wellness than before, and want to consume products that are healthy and natural without compromising on the taste and flavor of the product. Increasing concerns for health and wellness, and the spreading of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers, have made consumers appreciate and incline towards plant-based beverages.

This report focuses on Plant-Based Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant-Based Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plant-Based Beverages in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plant-Based Beverages manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coca-Cola

Hain Celestial Group

SunOpta

PepsiCo

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Del Monte Foods

Pacific Foods

Dohler GmbH

Califia Farms

Good Karma Foods

WhiteWave Foods

Ripple Foods

Koia

Harmless Harvest

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Plant-Based Beverages market. This report focused on Plant-Based Beverages market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Plant-Based Beverages Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Plant-Based Beverages industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Plant-Based Beverages industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Plant-Based Beverages types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Plant-Based Beverages industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Plant-Based Beverages business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Organic Plant-Based Beverages

Conventional Plant-Based Beverages

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Plant-Based Beverages

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Plant-Based Beverages

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Plant-Based Beverages Regional Market Analysis

6 Plant-Based Beverages Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Plant-Based Beverages Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Plant-Based Beverages Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Plant-Based Beverages Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

Continued....

Conclusion

The Global demand for Plant-Based Beverages Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Plant-Based Beverages market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

