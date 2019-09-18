Global Cognac Market Analysis, Trends and Outlook During the Forecast Period, 2017-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cognac Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cognac Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Rising Preference for Cognac Food, Emergence of Online Distribution Platforms and Growth in Personal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages in Emerging Countries.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Preference for Cognac Food

3.1.2 Emergence of Online Distribution Platforms

3.1.3 Growth in Personal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages in Emerging Countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Cognac Market, By Ingredients

4.1 Yeast

4.2 Yeast Extract

4.3 Starter Cultures



5 Cognac Market, By Service

5.1 Beverage Packaging



6 Cognac Market, By Type

6.1 VS (Very Special)

6.2 VSPO (Very Superior Pale Old)

6.3 XO (Extra Old)

6.4 Other Types



7 Cognac Market, By Product

7.1 Energy Drinks



8 Cognac Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Online Retail

8.2 Store-Based Retailing

8.2.1 Traditional Grocery Retail

8.2.1.1 Liquor Stores

8.2.1.2 Specialty Stores

8.2.1.3 Other Traditional Grocery Retails

8.2.2 Modern Grocery Retail

8.2.2.1 Convenience Stores

8.2.2.2 Discount Stores

8.2.2.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



9 Cognac Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Beam Suntory, Inc.

11.2 Branded Spirits USA

11.3 Jas Hennessy & Co.

11.4 Meukow Cognac

11.5 Novovino Wine Company

11.6 Pernod Ricard SA

11.7 PIERRE LECAT SAS

11.8 Rmy Cointreau



