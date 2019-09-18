Global Inertial Sensing Systems Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities During the Forecast Period, 2017-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inertial Sensing Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Inertial Sensing Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Rising Growth from Aerospace, Commercial and Military sectors of Emerging Nations, Increasing Adoption of Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) and Strict Regulations Imposed by the Government.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Growth from Aerospace, Commercial and Military sectors of Emerging Nations

3.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS)

3.1.3 Strict Regulations Imposed by the Government

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Inertial Sensing Systems Market, By Components

4.1 Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) Accelerometers

4.2 High-g Accelerometers

4.3 Geophones

4.4 Angular Accelerometers

4.5 Gyroscopes

4.5.1 Wine-Glass Resonator Gyroscopes

4.5.2 Vibratory Gyroscopes

4.5.3 Tuning Fork Gyroscopes

4.5.4 Spinning Mass Gyroscopes

4.5.5 Optical Gyroscopes

4.5.6 Foucault Pendulum Gyroscopes

4.5.7 Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) Gyroscopes

4.6 Accelerometers

4.6.1 Electro chemical Accelerometers

4.6.1.1 Force balance Accelerometers

4.6.1.2 Pendulous Integrating Gyroscopic Accelerometer

4.7 Vibratory Accelerometers

4.7.1 Piezoresistive Accelerometers

4.7.2 Piezoelectric Accelerometers

4.8 Sensors



5 Inertial Sensing Systems Market, By System

5.1 Vertical Reference Unit

5.2 Strap Down Systems

5.3 Stable Platform Systems

5.4 Inertial Navigation Systems

5.5 Inertial Measurement Unit

5.6 Attitude & Heading Reference System



6 Inertial Sensing Systems Market, By End User

6.1 Consumer Electronics

6.2 Automobiles

6.3 Aviation

6.3.1 Rotorcrafts

6.3.2 Commercial Airplanes

6.3.3 Business Jets

6.4 Industrial/Commercial

6.4.1 Industrial Robots

6.4.2 Automated Agriculture

6.5 Unmanned Systems

6.5.1 Unmanned Ground Systems

6.5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

6.5.3 Underwater Vehicles

6.6 Transport

6.7 Defense

6.7.1 Ground Military

6.7.1.1 Guided Munitions & Missiles

6.7.1.2 Battlefield/Soldier Management Systems

6.7.1.3 Armored Vehicles

6.7.2 Navy

6.7.2.1 Submarines

6.7.2.2 Surface Vessels

6.7.3 Air force

6.7.3.1 Transport Aircrafts

6.7.3.2 Trainers

6.7.3.3 Rotorcrafts

6.7.3.4 Fighter Aircrafts



7 Inertial Sensing Systems Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Utc Aerospace Systems

9.2 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

9.3 Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.

9.4 Safran Group

9.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.6 Meggitt Plc

9.7 Kvh Industries, Inc.

9.8 Kearfott Corporation

9.9 Ixblue Sas

9.10 Invensense Inc.

9.11 Honeywell Aeropsace

9.12 Colibrys (Switzerland) Ltd.

9.13 Bosch Sensortec Gmbh

9.14 Analog Devices, Inc.



