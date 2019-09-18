Additive Manufacturing in Orthopedics Projected to Grow at 27 Percent Annually Per Latest SmarTech Analysis Study

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of industry analysis and market consulting services to the additive manufacturing industry, has completed its latest study on the role of additive manufacturing technologies in the orthopedic implant industry. The latest study highlights the opportunities of additive manufacturing (AM) for the production of orthopedic implant devices in various segments of joint replacement and emerging opportunities in trauma related devices. The report found that total revenue generation associated with ‘additive orthopedics’ in 2018 amounted to nearly $500M worldwide, with OEMs and contract manufacturers combining to produce over $1B worth of additive implants at market value.



For more details on the report, go to: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-in-orthopedics-markets-for-3d-printed-medical-implants-2019/

SmarTech Analysis and 3DPrint.com are teaming up to present the 2020 Additive Manufacturing Strategies Conference in February 2020 in Boston MA. The event will feature coverage of medical, dental and metal additive manufacturing. Scott Dunham, SmarTech Analysis Vice President of Research, will be presenting findings from this and other related research. See https://additivemanufacturingstrategies.com/ for details.

About the Report:

Use of additive manufacturing (AM) for orthopedic devices has been a driving force in the growth of metal AM technology. The industry has moved from cautious optimism about the potential future capabilities of the technology to the cusp of a full-on movement to bring additive to orthopedic implant production. And while new regulatory changes in both the U.S. and Europe are on the immediate horizon and will present obstacles to faster growth, there appears to be no going back on using additive manufacturing for implants. Mounting clinical evidence is providing companies the confidence necessary for more significant rollouts of additive implants to existing device product lines. This is also driving use of AM in ‘established’ device areas like in the hip and spine into new territory, including shoulders, extremities, trauma, and of course patient specific and patient matched implants on a global scale.

This new study is paired for the first time with a comprehensive database on additive orthopedic market metrics, ranging from the install base and sales of various types of additive manufacturing systems used to produce implants, to the production volumes and market values of implants printed by device type, material, and design profile. Opportunities tracked for revenue generation across additive orthopedic hardware, print materials, software, and outsourced implant production services. In addition, the study features an extensive review of leading competitors in the industry ranging from device OEMs, to contract manufacturers, to specialist service providers.

Market tracking and forecast data is also presented by geographic region, and includes breakouts of materials by metal and non-metal type, and more.

From the Report:

Previously, SmarTech Analysis predicted a major transition in orthopedic manufacturing away from traditional design and production methods based on machining, casting, and coatings, and towards AM. This prediction moves steadily closer today, though progress measured by device types and device materials remains varied. Segments such as spinal implants are being propelled towards additive at a lightning pace, while the major areas of joint replacement in knees, hips, and shoulders, are progressing more steadily. Additive’s estimated penetration in 2019 into various orthopedic segments is as high as 5 percent in some segments like spinal implants, and as low as less than 1 percent in segments like shoulders, revealing huge growth potential as numbers of joint replacements and spinal fusions are projected to grow substantially over the next decade.



The business case for use of additive manufacturing –especially metal powder bed fusion technologies –continues to expand at the OEM and contract manufacturer level. Some examples observed in the past year that demonstrate the expanding business cases for AM in orthopedics include expansion into direct printing of femoral knee implant components, expansions into cervical spinal implants to compliment lumbar offerings, significant growth in tri-flange design patient specific hip revision implants, and new additive stemless shoulder implants for shoulder replacements



The economics of additive manufacturing of implants also continue to evolve. The cost of polymer implants are being driven by a limited field of offering, low worldwide capacity for high temperature polymer powder bed fusion systems in the contract manufacturing community, and the high cost of medical grade advanced thermoplastics which are processable by AM. In metal AM, the average off-the-shelf metal AM implant production cost has fallen from over $500 per device to just over $300

Source: SmarTech Analysis

About SmarTech Analysis:

Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. Our company has a client roster that includes the largest 3D printer firms, materials firms and investors in the 3DP/AM sector.

For more details on our company go to

For more information or to purchase this report, please contact:

Robert Nolan

CMO/CBDO

SmarTech Analysis

(804) 938-0030

rob@smartechpublishing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b446c577-e8f1-4b99-be0a-4fda71a978c3

Additive Manufacturing In Orthopedics Value of Additively Manufactured Orthopedics Devices ($Millions)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.