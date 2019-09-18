HelpSystems Offers Free Version of Security Monitoring Software to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpSystems announced today the release of a free version of its security software for smaller organizations who need to protect their data with greater insight on what’s happening with their systems. Event Manager, a robust security information and event management (SIEM) solution, helps organizations around the world by identifying and prioritizing critical security issues. The free version of Event Manager lets IT and security teams manage a limited number of devices yet still offers the same great features of the enterprise edition.



Small to medium businesses are often neglected in the SIEM market because software tends to be too complex and too expensive. When security teams turn to open source solutions, they are often disappointed by limited features, unreliability, and administrative demands these tools require. “With cybersecurity concerns affecting organizations of all sizes, smaller businesses want a solution in their price range that lets them centralize security management to protect sensitive data,” said Bob Erdman, Senior Cybersecurity Product Manager at HelpSystems. “This led us to develop the free edition of Event Manager, which is easy to set up and use right away.”

This new release meets the needs of security teams by providing them the most crucial information when they need it, escalating events and giving them context that can clarify what is a true threat. “The free edition of Event Manager is a great way for small to mid-sized businesses to get a true, holistic view of their security environments. We’re excited to show our commitment to universal cybersecurity with a solution that fits every budget and can also scale as your business grows,” said Brian Wenngatz, General Manager of Cybersecurity, HelpSystems.

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems aligns IT and business goals to help organizations build a competitive edge. Our software secures IT environments, monitors and automates processes, and provides easy access to the information people need. More than 15,000 organizations in 100+ countries rely on HelpSystems to make IT lives easier and keep business running smoothly. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com .

Press Contact

Mike Devine

Vice President, Marketing

+1 952-563-1696

mike.devine@helpsystems.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.