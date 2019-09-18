neurolens Introduces New Offerings at Vision Expo West

Streamlined Software and Patient Financing Support National Expansion of the neurolens Treatment for Private Practice Optometry

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurolens ®, maker of the only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment, introduces new offerings to provide more successful outcomes for private practice optometry.



The new streamlined software improves the neurolens Measurement Device’s eye tracking ability, which will increase patient outcomes. The newly enhanced neurolens Measurement Device will be demonstrated at Vision Expo West, Booth #MS3053, September 18-20, 2019. In addition to offering streamlined software, neurolens will also introduce a new, simplified ordering process.

“At neurolens, we are reinforcing our commitment to support private practice optometry through continued innovation and better outcomes,” said Davis Corley, CEO of neurolens. “From software updates and a simplified ordering process, to patient financing and additional senior leadership, we are poised to deliver life-changing outcomes.”

To further support the national expansion of the neurolens treatment for private practice optometry, neurolens will roll-out patient financing based on a partnership with Affirm, whose customers include Peloton and RING. The partnership will offer convenient credit to allow more consumers to experience the transformative outcomes of neurolenses, at no cost to the ECP.

With newly appointed senior leadership, neurolens is elevating their commitment to life-changing outcomes and independent optometry differentiation. New leadership team members include Pierre Bertrand as Chief Marketing Officer and Matt Swartz as Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

The neurolens Measurement Device is now available for $29,995 MSRP. To learn more about neurolenses or to find a neurolens eye care provider, visit neurolenses.com .

About eyeBrain Medical® Inc.

eyeBrain Medical, Inc. is the innovator behind neurolenses®, the first prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment. Contoured prism has been shown in studiesi, ii to relieve the headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain that many people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. Patient satisfaction surveys show 93 percent of patients respond positively to their neurolenses. eyeBrain Medical is headquartered in Orange County, CA.

www.neurolenses.com

Media Contact :

Capwell Communications: info@capwellcomm.com | 949-999-3303

i Teitelbaum, Pang, Krall, Optometry and Vision Science, Vol. 86, No. 2 February 2009.

ii neurolens Inc., data on file.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.