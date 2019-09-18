New Survey Reveals Employees and Media are Driving Forces for Enterprise Technology Solutions in the Workplace

Survey finds more than 50% of people say they’ve asked for enterprise tech solutions at work after reading about it, highlighting the value of tech companies reaching employees with their messaging

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey finds that employees are recommending enterprise tech solutions to their employers, and they’re learning about those solutions from the media.



The survey was conducted by Uproar PR , an international, full-service public relations and social media agency, in an effort to find the effectiveness of earned media compared to advertising and word-of-mouth campaigns for enterprise technology.

The survey discovered that 54% of respondents say they have recommended adding an enterprise technology at work – specifically naming solutions like Slack, G Suite, Salesforce and Monday.com. About a third (30%) say they learned about the solution through an online or print media article. Only one in seven respondents reported they learned about the technology from advertising.

The survey shows that when it comes to enterprise technology solutions, earned media is one of the most effective ways to reach the employees who are ultimately serving as advocates for the brand.

“Today’s consumers are exposed to many different sources, but earned media still provides the third-party credibility necessary to convince them to start spreading the word themselves,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “One of the best ways to reach decision-makers is through their employees, so enterprise technology companies should realize the benefits from accessing this audience through the print and online articles they’re reading every day.”

Further insight from the survey includes:

50% of respondents say a lack of awareness of enterprise tech products keeps them from making recommendations in their workplace

32% say their workplace has all the technology products it currently needs

47% of respondents are at the associate or entry levels

“Employees are the ones who experience the direct effects of snags in workflow, productivity and communication, and our survey shows they are ready and willing to work with their employers on addressing these potential gaps,” said Harris. “It’s also promising that most employers are receptive to this feedback, offering up a clear opportunity for technology companies to showcase their benefit to the right audience.”

