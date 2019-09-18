Cookie Committee Approved: Old Mother Hubbard® Introduces Exclusive #Cookiecam Cookies in Partnership with The Dogist

Old Mother Hubbard and The Dogist team up on natural recipes to help pet parents treat dogs the right way

/EIN News/ -- Tewksbury, MA, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Mother Hubbard® has announced a new partnership with The Dogist to bring pet parents exclusive #CookieCam Cookies. The Dogist has photographed over 30,000 dogs from around the world, sharing their unique stories online and on social media. Now, through this product collaboration with Old Mother Hubbard, The Dogist will be serving up healthy and heartfelt treats—dubbed as #Cookiecam Cookies—on the streets of New York City to pups participating in these documentary-style photos as well as for sale online exclusively through The Dogist.

Carefully crafted with natural, wholesome ingredients, these tasty treats have been given a “paw of approval” from The Dogist’s expert Cookie Committee taste test team: Waffle, Simon and Finn. The crunchy treats come in a fun mini-bone shape in an assortment of three best-selling recipes that dogs have been drooling over for 90 years and counting: Liv’R’Crunch, P-Nuttier and Bac’N’Cheez.

Dogs make the world a better place and can inspire all pet owners to do the same. Treating them right with all-natural recipes serves as one way to say thank you for the joy they bring. Each pack of treats allows pet parents to step behind the camera and create their own #CookieCam whenever snack time may take place so the world can watch their pup munch away.

“We believe that snack time is one of the best ways to show our dogs both the love and nutritional excellence they deserve. With the exclusive #Cookiecam Cookies, it will now also be a time that is shared beyond just a pet parent and their pup,” said Kristof Vlaeminck, senior director of global brand marketing for Old Mother Hubbard. “We’ve long admired the work of The Dogist and we’re excited that the power of wholesome, all-natural nutrition will now be a part of the stories they share.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Old Mother Hubbard on these exclusive #cookiecam cookies. Rewarding our pups for great behavior is paramount to the training process and Old Mother Hubbard makes it easy with both a tasty and healthy treat” said Kate Speer, CEO of The Dogist. “After years of having solely The Dogist shoot joyful videos of pups chomping away, we are excited to see what our own community comes up with when they have a chance to spread the #cookiecam love with their pups too.”

#Cookiecam Cookies will be sold exclusively online at https://thedogist.com/. To learn more about Old Mother Hubbard, please visit https://www.oldmotherhubbard.com or follow on the brand on Instagram.

Old Mother Hubbard® “All-Natural. In Our Bones Since 1926.”

Since 1926, Old Mother Hubbard®, a proud member of the WellPet® family of brands, has used the same simple methods to bake our snacks for dogs. Each home-style recipe is carefully crafted from wholesome ingredients that allow dog owners to feel good about giving their dogs a reward that is healthy and heartfelt. Follow Old Mother Hubbard on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit www.oldmotherhubbard.com to learn more.

About WellPet, LLC:

WellPet, the number-one, independent, family-owned natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Eagle Pack®, Holistic Select®, Sojos® and WHIMZEES®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us.

Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists and vets at WellPet are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com.

