Kristoff Ball Salon of Beverly Hills Selects Reviv3 as Exclusive Brand to Help Treat and Restore Thinning Hair

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV), a manufacturer of premium hair care products designed to improve dry, damaged and thinning hair, announced today that the full line of REVIV3 salon products will be the exclusive hair restorative brand for the iconic Kristoff Ball Salon.



For the past 35 years, Kristoff Ball has built an impressive list of loyal, celebrity clientele and his salon is now regarded as one of the most prestigious hair care venues in Beverly Hills. After extensive testing on his VIP patrons, the master stylist noted “superior results” and stated that the Reviv3 three-part system had been “the brand most often requested by my team and our clients.” Kristoff Ball added, “Reviv3 has been the secret go-to product on many production sets, and I couldn’t be more pleased about having the entire line of Reviv3 products and treatments in my salon.”

Reviv3 President Donald Starace reiterated, “Kristoff and his team have a tremendous level of expertise in restoring and maintenance of healthy hair and we are thrilled to be selected as the exclusive brand for this world-class salon. Our products are a perfect fit for his discerning and results-driven clientele."

Reviv3 salon products were initially launched in exclusive salons in Italy and New York. The natural product line includes hair cleansing, moisturizing, thickening agents, restoratives and environmental defense products that address the critical hair care challenges that come with regular styling, coloring and processing. Reviv3 is also one of the few salon brands that addresses the unique challenges of changing and maturing hair. The company is specifically committed to restoring hair’s natural strength, protein and critical moisture that diminishes over time.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products, clinically proven, that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Visit us at: www.reviv3.com

Contact: ir@reviv3.com

Tel: (888) 638-8883

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “confident that” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3’s ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3’s earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.



