Government Experience Award Winners Leveraging IT to Enhance Citizen Services and Improve Information Exchange

Winners of the third annual competition are using innovative tools to reinvent the citizen experience.

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) today announced the winners of the third annual Government Experience Awards .



The awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that are radically improving the experience of government and pushing the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered. Top government jurisdictions, agencies and departments will be honored at an awards ceremony Sept. 27 in Denver.

“This year’s results are evidence that state and local government agencies are continuing to grow the sophistication of their digital experiences,” said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center for Digital Government. “The Government Experience Award winners from this year are not just leveraging innovative tools like chatbots to amplify their reach, they are also going the extra mile to build a proper foundation to support the future and ensure citizens get the right information at the right time.”

The 2019 Government Experience winners include :

Overall State Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – State of Indiana

2nd Place – State of Arkansas

2nd Place – State of Maryland

3rd Place – State of Mississippi

4th Place – State of Michigan

5th Place – State of Kansas

Finalists

State of Iowa

State of Louisiana

State of Maine

State of North Dakota

State of Vermont

Overall County Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – Miami-Dade County, FL

2nd Place – James City County, VA

3rd Place – DeKalb County, GA

4th Place – Larimer County, CO

5th Place – Dutchess County, NY

5th Place – Milwaukee County, MN

Finalists

County of San Diego, CA

San Luis Obispo County, CA

Greenville County, SC

Rockdale County, GA

Overall City Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – City of Riverside, CA

2nd Place – City of San Diego, CA

3rd Place – City of Mesa, AZ

4th Place – City of Grand Rapids, MI

5th Place – Town of Gilbert, AZ

5th Place – City of Roseville, CA

Finalists

City of Detroit, MI

Consolidated City of Indianapolis and Marion County, IN

City of Miami Springs, FL

City of St. Petersburg, FL

City of Sugar Land, TX

Government Experience Innovation Award Winners:

Mesa, Ariz., User Behavior Flow

Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services CalFresh Outreach Through #ChooseCalFresh

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf’s Executive Order/myCOMPASS Mobile App, Department of Human Services

Utah Controlled Substance Database

In addition to the Overall and Innovation awards, Project award winners have a single focus area and can include more than one channel of interaction (for example mobile and web, or social and mobile). Thirty-two Government Experience Project Awards were presented in three categories this year.

View the complete list of Government Experience awardees here .

For 20 years, CDG’s Best of the Web Awards recognized and benchmarked state and local government progress online. Additionally, the Digital Government Achievement Awards recognized agency and department websites and apps. Both contests have now been replaced with the Government Experience Awards.

CDG thanks Citybase, Deloitte, Laserfiche, McAfee, NIC, Nutanix, SHI International Corp., Veeam Software, Verizon and ZScaler, underwriters of the 2019 contest and awards program.

About the Center for Digital Government | www.centerdigitalgov.com

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. The Center is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government .

Contact:

Janet Grenslitt

Director of Surveys and Awards

e.Republic | Center for Digital Government

jgrenslitt@centerdigitalgov.com

916‐932‐1363



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.