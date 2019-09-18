2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ Continues Market Momentum with New Customers, New Performance Milestones and Now 100 World Records(1)

﻿ Dell Technologies announces five newly designed Dell EMC PowerEdge servers optimized for the 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processor





/EIN News/ -- ROME, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the European launch in Rome, Italy AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today highlighted the growing adoption of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors across cloud, enterprise and HPC customers.

Dell Technologies announced five new Dell EMC PowerEdge platforms powered by the 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processor. These platforms were designed from the groundup and optimized to support the features of the new AMD EPYC processor including PCIe ® 4.0.

five new Dell EMC PowerEdge platforms powered by the 2 Gen AMD EPYC processor. These platforms were designed from the groundup and optimized to support the features of the new AMD EPYC processor including PCIe 4.0. IBM Cloud detailed how 2 nd Gen EPYC processors can support IBM Cloud customer needs in specific areas including helping improve cloud security, better memory bandwidth for big data and analytics workloads and core scaling and breakthrough performance for container workloads. IBM plans to have more to share in 2020 about its performance offerings for clients.

Gen EPYC processors can support IBM Cloud customer needs in specific areas including helping improve cloud security, better memory bandwidth for big data and analytics workloads and core scaling and breakthrough performance for container workloads. IBM plans to have more to share in 2020 about its performance offerings for clients. Nokia highlighted how 2 nd Gen EPYC processors significantly accelerate its Cloud Packet Core system which helps service providers deliver converged broadband, IoT, and machine-type communication services for 5G. In testing, Nokia found its Cloud Packet Core system with 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC provided a 2X increase in packet throughput compared to previous systems 2 .

Gen EPYC processors significantly accelerate its Cloud Packet Core system which helps service providers deliver converged broadband, IoT, and machine-type communication services for 5G. In testing, Nokia found its Cloud Packet Core system with 2 Gen AMD EPYC provided a 2X increase in packet throughput compared to previous systems . ATOS, a global leader in digital transformation, announced Genci is using the 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processors to expand the use of supercomputing for the benefit of French scientific communities. Genci and ATOS are using the 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processor due to its breakthrough performance, efficiency and TCO.

Gen AMD EPYC processors to expand the use of supercomputing for the benefit of French scientific communities. Genci and ATOS are using the 2 Gen AMD EPYC processor due to its breakthrough performance, efficiency and TCO. OVHcloud, a global cloud provider specializing in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions, announced a new high-end hosting instance based on the AMD EPYC™ 7402P processor. This instance will be available at the end of 2019.

TSMC announced its adoption of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC helping power its next generation research and leading process technology.

“Today, we are proud to have new platforms from Dell and new customers adopting 2nd Gen AMD EPYC for cloud, enterprise computing and HPC,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group. “We continue to take the AMD EPYC processor to new heights and are thrilled to have the ecosystem supporting us across hardware, software and cloud providers as we face the challenges of the modern data center head-on.”

EPYC Performance for HPC

AMD also announced a new addition to the 2nd Generation AMD EPYC family, the AMD EPYC 7H12 processor. The 64 core/128 thread, 2.6Ghz base frequency, 3.3Ghz max boost frequency, 280W TDP processor is specifically built for HPC customers and workloads, using liquid cooling to deliver leadership supercomputing performance3. In an ATOS testing on their BullSequana XH2000, the new AMD EPYC 7H12 processor achieved a LINPACK score of ~ 4.2 TeraFLOPS, ~11% better than the AMD EPYC 7742 processor4.

1 For a complete list of world records see http://amd.com/worldrecords. ROM-169

2 Performance not verified independently by AMD

3 EPYC 7H12 processor boost frequencies may be achieved only with a cooling solution that meets group ‘Z’ requirements. Achievable boost frequencies may vary depending on the effectiveness of the actual cooling solution. ROM-282

4 Based on ATOS testing of HPL v2.1 benchmark, as of September 13, 2019, using a 2P AMD EPYC™ 7H12 powered production server versus AMD internal testing of HPL v2.1 benchmark, as of July 17, 2019, using a 2P AMD EPYC™ 7742 powered AMD reference server. AMD has not independently verified the 7H12 scores. Results may vary. ROM-287





