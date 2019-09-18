Dr. Amir Bajoghli Receives Top Doctor Award

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Amir Bajoghli of the Skin and Laser Surgery Center has once again been recognized as a Top Doctor in the Northern Virginia area. This award is presented to physicians and surgeons as an official recognition of their professionalism, excellence and dedication to their patients and specialty. This time, the honor was bestowed by Virginia Living Magazine.



Once a year, the area’s top medical professionals undergo a thorough vetting process to make the list. After being nominated by peers, each candidate is reviewed by the staff of Virginia Living Magazine, ensuring that only the doctors displaying the highest quality of care are awarded the honor of Top Doctor. This list is presented to readers as their go-to resource for premiere healthcare in the state.

Earlier this year, Northern Virginia Magazine named Dr. Bajoghli Top Doctor. This year’s awards add to his list of recognitions as Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia Magazines.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University.

Dr. Bajoghli would like to thank Virginia Living Magazine for this honor and his terrific staff for their support and commitment to providing excellent service to each patient. He can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.