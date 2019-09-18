Announcing the Inaugural ‘Data Orchestration Summit,’ Bringing Together Practitioners and Thought Leaders at the Intersection of Cloud, AI, and Data

November 7 Event to Be Held in Mountain View, CA; Call for Papers Is Open

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source data orchestration technology used by seven of the world’s top ten Internet companies, today announced it will host the inaugural Data Orchestration Summit on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. The one-day event brings together data engineers, cloud engineers, data scientists, AI engineers, and industry thought leaders who are solving data problems at the intersection of cloud, AI, data, and orchestration.



“We’re very excited to announce and host the first Data Orchestration Summit,” said Haoyuan Li, founder and CTO of Alluxio. “This event will bring together practitioners and leaders in these areas to share their experiences and learnings in building their cloud native analytics and machine learning platforms using data orchestration technology .”

The rise of the cloud and advances in open source data technologies like Alluxio, Apache Spark, Kubernetes, Presto and Tensorflow are extensively transforming how organizations build modern data analytics and AI platforms. Attendees will learn from companies such as Netflix, Development Bank of Singapore, and Tencent about their data architectures and see real-world use cases, live demos, and practitioner best practices. This event also brings together creators of open source technologies and leaders in cloud to discuss the latest solutions to today’s biggest data problems. Other speakers hail from leading companies in data and analytics including Amazon Web Services, Starburst, Presto Company, O’Reilly and many more.

Call for Papers

Alluxio is inviting practitioners and thought leaders to submit speaking proposals at https://bit.ly/2kp1ng3 .

To register for Data Orchestration Summit, visit here: https://www.alluxio.io/data-orchestration-summit-2019/#

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

