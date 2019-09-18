Identiv Presents Webinar to Challenge the Physical Security Industry to Rethink What Is Possible

Identiv and D6 Research Will Host Physical Security Market Assessment on September 24 and 26, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that the company will present a limited session webinar with D6 Research titled Physical Security Market Assessment . The webinar will be presented on September 24, 2019 at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET) and September 26 at 8 AM PT (11 AM ET/4 PM London) and will feature Mark Allen, Identiv General Manager, Premises and Terry Gold, D6 Research Principal Analyst. Based on D6 Research’s Annual Physical Security Industry Assessment Research Report, the webinar will provide visibility into the deepest research that has occurred in the industry to date, focusing on key drivers, impact, and reactions to correlate the current state of technology, practices, dynamics forcing significant changes, and how the market will be evolving in response.



Event: Physical Security Market Assessment Webinar

Date/Time: September 24 at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET) or September 26 at 8 AM PT (11 AM ET/4 PM London)

How to Attend: Register Now

According to D6 Research, after years of focused improvement by the information security industry (InfoSec) to sell security internally by demonstrating measurable risk, impact, and return on value (ROV), the industry has changed the conversations and expectations of its management. Meanwhile, physical security has operated as a silo. While this has traditionally afforded InfoSec more autonomy, increasingly it’s becoming a liability by alienating it from successful engagement models to secure support for funding and overcoming perceptions of being a cost center.

“Contemporary physical security systems have significant design limitations and capabilities that result in poor detection and limit their ability to implement effective controls,” said Terry Gold, D6 Research Principal Analyst. “Further, they are operationally inefficient and, despite their alignment with common practices of physical security, are far outside that of proven models of IT. There’s really no upside, and the impact from such disparity is only going to become more evident for those that don’t make the transition.”

The research concludes that physical security end-users need to figure out ways to demonstrate their security program’s value by delivering contributions to non-security stakeholders that can be measured — and validated. Most significantly, it’s imperative for end-users to adopt proven maturity models of their IT counterparts that enable principled security design and operationalization at scale.

“As the physical security industry enters an evolutionary phase, it’s driving practitioners to rethink what is possible, redefine goals, and subscribe to different paths toward achieving them,” said Mark Allen, Identiv General Manager, Premises. “Identiv offers the only total security platform in the industry, enabling our physical security customers to truly operate in alignment with IT.”

Hosted by Identiv, D6 Research will discuss highlights from its Annual Physical Security Industry Assessment Report during the Physical Security Market Assessment Webinar. Mr. Gold will overview how end-user practitioners will be impacted by a wave of organizational pressures and how mainstream approaches impose limitations toward value-based outcomes, and will discuss appropriate responses so they can get ahead of what’s to come. Mr. Allen will discuss how the company is enabling its customers to overcome the limitations of contemporary systems by offering a platform that operates in alignment with IT architecture, operations, and their methodology.

Learn more about the Physical Security Market Assessment Webinar or register now .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



