CarGurus Launches New “My Car, My Deal” Brand Advertising Campaign

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today introduced a new mass-media advertising campaign in the U.S. The company’s latest creative work is designed to communicate CarGurus’ main differentiators to its competitors, the consumer benefits of using CarGurus and continue to increase overall brand awareness.

Earlier in the year, CarGurus wove consumer testimonials into its site experience, and with this new campaign CarGurus continues to draw inspiration from those firsthand stories. As such, the new campaign titled “ My Car, My Deal ” is inspired by what CarGurus users said about how the site helped them find a great deal on a vehicle, but in a format that is intended to drive awareness. The spots communicate that car shoppers can easily use CarGurus and trust the company to provide information like dealership ratings and whether or not a car is a good deal, all with simple ease of use.

“Our strong user experience is at the heart of CarGurus and it is a major reason why we have become such a popular and trusted car shopping source,” said Sarah Welch, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus. “The My Car, My Deal campaign shows why car shoppers love us so much by demonstrating several of our key features such as intuitive search and filtering, deal ratings that even call out when cars are overpriced, and free access to hard-to-find vehicle information like number of previous owners, accident history and how long a car has been on a dealer’s lot.”

The campaign will consist of three commercials: “ Shopping with confidence ,” “ Steve wants a car ,” and “ The less painful way .” Each will air in 30 second spots in both broadcast and cable television networks, as well as digital marketing channels like YouTube.

CarGurus has primarily kept the same team together for “My Car, My Deal.” This includes partnering with the advertising agency Plum14, Director Tim Abshire and Taylor James Studio for development and production, and Ocean Media for managing the campaign’s media planning.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com. CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

