Evolus will Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.



Event: 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Time: 11:15am – 11:45am ET Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York

An audio webcast of Evolus’ fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com ﻿.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Evolus, Inc. Contacts:

Investors Contact:

Ashwin Agarwal, Evolus, Inc.

Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +1-949-284-4559

Email: IR@Evolus.com

Media Contact:

Crystal Muilenburg, Evolus, Inc.

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Relations

Tel: +1-949-284-4506

Email: media@evolus.com



