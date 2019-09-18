Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional investor conference on September 25

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal, Que. on September 25, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)



CN will provide a live audio webcast of Houle’s remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors .

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .

Contacts: Media Investors Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN 514-399-7956 514-399-0052



