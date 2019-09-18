LastPass and TWiT.tv to Host Cybersecurity Event in Boston on October 3

Experts will discuss security and digital Identity trends

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 3, LastPass by LogMeIn, in partnership with TWiT.tv , will host Cybersecurity & Identity Trends Unlocked , an event for local professionals and experts to discuss top security and digital identity trends, share best practices and network with peers.



TWiT.tv founder, Leo Laporte, will host a panel discussion with LogMeIn Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Gerald Beuchelt, Gibson Research Corporation CEO, Steve Gibson, and security researcher, William “Ches” Cheswick. The experts will weigh in on two of the toughest problems in security today – authentication and access – and discuss a variety of cybersecurity trends, from the death of passwords, to the use of biometrics and how to easily and securely prove your digital identity.

As part of LogMeIn’s corporate social responsibility program Mission Possible , the company will donate $100 on behalf of each attendee to their choice of the following three charities: The Boys & Girls Club of Boston, The Greater Boston Food Bank and KodeConnect.

For more information about the event and to register to attend, visit lastpass.com/cybersecurity-unlocked-2019 .

WHAT: Cybersecurity & Identity Trends Unlocked panel discussion and networking event





WHO: Leo Laporte, TWiT.tv founder and owner Steve Gibson, Gibson Research Corporation founder and CEO William “Ches” Cheswick, computer security and network researcher Gerald Beuchelt, LogMeIn CISO





WHEN: Thursday, October 3, 2019 3:45 – 4:15pm Registration 4:15 – 4:30pm Opening Remarks 4:30 – 6:00pm Panel Discussion 6:00 – 8:00pm Networking Reception





WHERE: Intercontinental Hotel 510 Atlantic Avenue Boston, MA 02210

