MRIA encourages respect between pollsters, media and political parties

Market research association outlines how polls track public opinion about issues, which is important in building a healthy democracy.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maintaining the health of our democracy in Canada is important - and engaging the public, encouraging them to pay attention and convincing them that each vote makes a difference are what pollsters and opinion researchers aspire to do.In tracking public opinion and voter trends, pollsters help identify issues and areas of concern. By regular polling, these professionals can help the public and politicians understand the shape of the discussion and where it may be heading. Perhaps this work would inspire a fence-sitter to pay attention, investigate an issue that's important or to cast a ballot.This is a high calling and it carries incredible responsibility. Polling firms adhere to professional standards and best practices as they endeavor to serve Canadians and help to improve the health of a democracy. It is critical to not discourage researchers and their insightful comments, as long as they have adhered to the Market Research and Intelligence Association’s standards.As the largest and most established voice for the public opinion and market intelligence industry in Canada, the MRIA encourages respectful dialogue between researchers, media, political parties and party leaders. We support our members and professional researchers who comment on public affairs and advocate that they be able to do so without fear of reprisals and intimidation.



