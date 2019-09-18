Furniture and Furnishing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Furniture and Furnishing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture and Furnishing Industry

Description

Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture's functional role, it can serve a symbolic or religious purpose. It can be made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.

The home furniture segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the evolution of flat-pack and RTA furniture. To cater to the rising demand, the vendors in the market are focusing on manufacturing flat-pack furniture for medium-price segments and solid wood furniture targeted at the high-end market.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This is mainly due to the increasing spending capacity of the end users. Additionally, the growth of the developing countries in the region that will stimulate the demand for modern furniture, will also fuel the market’s growth prospects.

This report focuses on Furniture and Furnishing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Furniture and Furnishing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.



Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Furniture and Furnishing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.



For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Furniture and Furnishing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:



Ashley Furniture Industries

IKEA

Steelcase

Williams-Sonoma

Rooms To Go

TJX

Herman Miller

HNI Corporation

Okamura

9to5 Seating

Clarin

Creative Wood

Kimball International

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4420376-global-furniture-and-furnishing-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Application

Home Application

Office Application

Other

Segment by Type

Bathroom Furniture

Bedroom Furniture and Mattresses

Kitchen Furniture

Lighting Fixture

Office Furniture

Outdoor Furniture

Tables and Chair

Upholstered Furniture

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4420376-global-furniture-and-furnishing-market-professional-survey-report-2019



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Furniture and Furnishing

1.1 Definition of Furniture and Furnishing

1.2 Furniture and Furnishing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Furniture and Furnishing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bathroom Furniture

1.2.3 Bedroom Furniture and Mattresses

1.2.4 Kitchen Furniture

1.2.5 Lighting Fixture

1.2.6 Office Furniture

1.2.7 Outdoor Furniture

1.2.8 Tables and Chair

1.2.9 Upholstered Furniture

1.2.10 Other

1.3 Furniture and Furnishing Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Furniture and Furnishing Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home Application

1.3.3 Office Application

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Furniture and Furnishing Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Furniture and Furnishing Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Furniture and Furnishing Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Furniture and Furnishing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Furniture and Furnishing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Furniture and Furnishing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Furniture and Furnishing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Furniture and Furnishing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Furniture and Furnishing Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Furniture and Furnishing

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Furniture and Furnishing

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Furniture and Furnishing

....

8 Furniture and Furnishing Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Ashley Furniture Industries

8.1.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Furniture and Furnishing Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Furniture and Furnishing Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 IKEA

8.2.1 IKEA Furniture and Furnishing Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 IKEA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 IKEA Furniture and Furnishing Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Steelcase

8.3.1 Steelcase Furniture and Furnishing Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Steelcase Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Steelcase Furniture and Furnishing Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Williams-Sonoma

8.4.1 Williams-Sonoma Furniture and Furnishing Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Williams-Sonoma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Williams-Sonoma Furniture and Furnishing Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Rooms To Go

8.6 TJX

8.7 Herman Miller

8.8 HNI Corporation

8.9 Okamura

8.10 9to5 Seating

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4420376

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.