Movement Industries Corporation’s (OTC: VSHC) Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Hi-Alloy Valve, Passes Site Audit by Major International Energy Supplier

/EIN News/ -- Potential New Revenues Could Exceed $10 Million Per Year

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: VSHC) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hi-Alloy Valve (“Hi-Alloy”), has successfully passed a site audit by a major international electricity and natural gas delivery company with operations in the northeast United States. Hi-Alloy has shipped several valves to the potential customer for extensive operational testing and is now in the final stages of the approval process.

Mr. Luis Beita, CEO of Hi-Alloy Valve, stated: “This particular customer has one of the most rigorous approval processes in the industry and is one of the most difficult approved manufacturer lists to qualify for. We are very fortunate to have this opportunity. Once we are approved as a vendor, it will help expedite the approval process for other major energy suppliers.”

Hi-Alloy’s policy is to fully test every single valve it manufactures before shipping, so it fully expects to be approved. This customer purchases over $20 million in ball valves every year and is also evaluating Hi-Alloy for gate valves and plug valves. Once testing is complete and Hi-Alloy receives final approval as a vendor, it expects to receive orders soon afterwards with revenues from this one customer eventually growing to over $10 million per year.

Movement Industries is continuing to work with FINRA to complete its name and symbol change as well as the closing of additional acquisitions, all of which the company hopes to achieve in the near future. Don’t forget to follow Movement Industries on Twitter @mvmntin for more updates as they become available.

About Movement Industries Corporation, formerly Visual Healthcare Corp.

Movement Industries Corporation (“Movement”), formerly Visual Healthcare Corp., invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. Movement’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units.

Movement’s vision is to create prosperity locally and growth globally in every community around the world by empowering individuals and industry to advanced humanity through innovation.

Stay up-to-date by following Movement Industries at twitter.com/mvmntin or subscribe to updates at our website at https://mvmnt.in

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve is a leading supplier of valves across multiple industries with the primary focus on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. Hi-Alloy is a certified ISO 9001:2015 and API Q1 company that provides the global energy market with an extensive product line and exceptional service.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit www.hialloyvalve.com. Make sure to follow the Hi-Alloy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hialloyvalve.

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief or expectations of the Movement and members of its management team with respect to the Movement’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Movement’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Movement’s website. Movement disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.





Please direct all inquiries to:

VSHC Shareholder/Investor Inquiries

LTN Capital Ventures

1-713-849-1300

investors@ltncap.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.