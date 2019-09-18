CyTOF Inventors Receive Prestigious Science and Technology Award from the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO)

Industry-Leading CyTOF Technology Recognized at the 18th Annual HUPO World Congress for Delivering Unprecedented Proteomic Insight at Single-Cell Resolution

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Proteome Organization (HUPO), an international scientific organization that promotes proteomics through international cooperation and collaborations, today recognized CyTOF® inventors Dr. Scott Tanner, Dr. Vladimir Baranov, Dr. Olga Ornatsky and Dr. Dmitry Bandura and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) as winners of the 2019 Science and Technology Award. Announced at the 18th Annual HUPO World Congress in Adelaide, Australia, the award recognizes key innovators who have developed and commercialized industry-leading technologies, products or procedures to advance the understanding of the human proteome.



The award-winning mass spectrometry pioneers developed and commercialized cytometry by time-of-flight (CyTOF) at DVS, with the introduction of the first commercial CyTOF system in 2009. Designed to simplify highly multiplexed detection of cell surface and intracellular markers at single-cell resolution, CyTOF uses stable, isotopically distinct metal tags that can be easily distinguished in cells and tissues by atomic mass spectrometry.

In 2014, Fluidigm acquired DVS with a goal of expanding the use of CyTOF technology to new researchers and applications. Fluidigm introduced Helios™, a CyTOF system, in 2015, and in 2017 it launched the Hyperion™ Imaging System for Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) applications. Fluidigm also now offers over 700 commercially available antibodies and pre-designed antibody panels for use with mass cytometry and IMC, including the recently introduced Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling System. Setting the new standard in human immune profiling, this profiling system provides the first complete sample-to-answer solution to quantify 37 different immune cell populations using a simple single-tube workflow with automated five-minute results reporting.



“HUPO is excited to award Fluidigm with recognition of the developers Scott, Vladimir, Olga and Dmitry with the 2019 HUPO Science and Technology award for the development of CyTOF technology,” said Dr. Robert Moritz, HUPO Vice President and Chair of the HUPO Awards Committee. “CyTOF is a transformative technology that is instrumental in driving groundbreaking discoveries in immunology, cancer, stem cell research, neurology and many more biological areas by enabling researchers to deeply profile protein biomarkers from cells and tissues at single-cell resolution.”



Now used by leading cancer centers, academic medical centers and pharmaceutical organizations around the world, mass cytometry has powered significant advancements in the understanding of the immunome, with a growing list of more than 850 research publications.



“We congratulate each member of the team for this notable award. Combining cytometry and inductively coupled plasma spectrometry to develop CyTOF technology was a landmark achievement,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “Over the past 10 years, we have developed an impressive suite of CyTOF systems and applications that enable researchers to understand the underlying mechanisms of disease, identify new biomarkers and accelerate therapeutic development. We are committed to further expanding the utility of this revolutionary technology to ultimately transform routine clinical testing of the immune system. With more than 50 clinical trials now powered by CyTOF, we see a tremendously bright future ahead.”

