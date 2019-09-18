PyroGenesis Successfully Completes 900-kW Plasma Torch Factory Acceptance Testing; Receives Payments Totaling $936,000; Torch Shipped to Sweden

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, announced today that, further to previous press releases with respect to the Swedish torch contract (January 7th, January 17th, and February 21st 2019), the Company has successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Testing (“FAT”) witnessed by RISE Energy Technology Center AB (the “Client”) at PyroGenesis’ facility in Montreal, and has received payments totaling €643,196 (approx. Can$936K).



This Contract, originally announced last January, is for a 900-kW plasma torch system which was won in a competitive bid announced by the Client.

This FAT was held at PyroGenesis’ manufacturing facility where the Client evaluated the equipment during, and after, the assembly process by verifying that the torch was manufactured and operated in accordance with design specifications. After successful testing, the torch was shipped to Sweden, and is expected to arrive today, September 18th. PyroGenesis’ team has arrived at the Client’s facility to perform Site Acceptance Testing (“SAT”), as well as oversee the installation of the torch.

“The success of this testing paves the way for a significant business opportunity for PyroGenesis in developing zero carbon emission technologies. This torch is being used to address a particular segment of the Swedish government’s commitment to zero carbon emissions; specifically, that within the iron ore pelletization industry. The goal is to replace the traditional diesel burners used in iron ore pelletization with plasma torches,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “Our plasma torch expertise, which we consider to be one of the largest, if not the largest, concentration of plasma expertise under one roof, has enabled us to deliver this high-power plasma torch (~ 1 MW range) in only 9 months, and to very exacting design requirements. This contract is aimed at developing fossil-free energy-mining-iron-steel value chains and thereby provides a basis for governance and industrial strategies for transformative change across all of Sweden. We are proud to be playing a significant, and leadership, role in Sweden’s zero carbon emission policy.”



Of note, PyroGenesis’ 900-kW plasma torch is to be used to replace fossil fuel burners in the iron ore induration (pelletization) process. Pelletization is the process in which iron ore is concentrated before shipment, thus significantly reducing the cost of transportation. In conventional technology, the process heat is provided by diesel/fuel burners. The combustion, in the burners, of natural gas, heavy oil and/or pulverized coal results in the production of greenhouse gases such as CO 2 . Plasma torches are therefore an environmentally friendly alternative.

According to management a typical pellet plant producing 10 million metric tonnes of pellets annually, emits approximately one million metric tonnes of CO 2 . The total world pellet production of 400 million metric tonnes of pellets corresponds to the production of about 40 million metric tonnes of CO 2 , and represents a potential market for torch sales in excess of $10B worldwide.

Separately, the Company announces today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation.

The agreement with ITG is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity of PyroGenesis' shares and is not a formal market making agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and the Company and ITG will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for the services it will render.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, and have been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com , or at www.otcmarkets.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact:

Rodayna Kafal, Vice President Investors Relations and Strategic Business Development, or

Clémence Bertrand-Bourlaud, Marketing Manager/Investor Relations,

Phone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.com

RELATED LINKS: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.