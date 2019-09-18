Frozen Food Packaging Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database
PUNE, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Based on product type, frozen food packaging can be divided into two categories: flexible packaging and rigid packaging.
Flexible packaging type accounts for major shares in the seafood delivery packaging market due to the wide variety of different packaging materials used. Easy-to-cook flexible packaging options are available with adaptable steam-valve that enables the customers to steam and prepare chilled food. Packaging manufacturers are using eco-friendly packaging materials to prepare pouches that can directly cook frozen food in microwave.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the frozen seafood packaging market owing to increasing consumption of seafood and improvement in available packaging options. Residents consumed fish extensively and due to the rising exports of seafood, the demand for frozen packaging products increased. Plastic flexible bags and trays with overwraps are extensively used for transporting frozen seafood.
The global Frozen Food Packaging market was valued at xyz million US$ in 2018 and will reach xyz million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xyz % during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Frozen Food Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Frozen Food Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Frozen Food Packaging in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Frozen Food Packaging manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amcor
Bemis
Crown Holdings
Genpak
Sealed air
Ardagh Group
Berry Group
DuPont
DS Smith
LINPAC
Mondi Group
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4434934-global-frozen-food-packaging-market-professional-survey-report-2019
by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
by Type
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
by Application
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat and Poultry
Fish and Seafood
Other
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4434934-global-frozen-food-packaging-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.