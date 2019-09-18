Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Frozen Food Packaging Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2019

September 18, 2019
Based on product type, frozen food packaging can be divided into two categories: flexible packaging and rigid packaging.
Flexible packaging type accounts for major shares in the seafood delivery packaging market due to the wide variety of different packaging materials used. Easy-to-cook flexible packaging options are available with adaptable steam-valve that enables the customers to steam and prepare chilled food. Packaging manufacturers are using eco-friendly packaging materials to prepare pouches that can directly cook frozen food in microwave.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the frozen seafood packaging market owing to increasing consumption of seafood and improvement in available packaging options. Residents consumed fish extensively and due to the rising exports of seafood, the demand for frozen packaging products increased. Plastic flexible bags and trays with overwraps are extensively used for transporting frozen seafood.

The global Frozen Food Packaging market was valued at xyz million US$ in 2018 and will reach xyz million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xyz % during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Frozen Food Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Frozen Food Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Frozen Food Packaging in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Frozen Food Packaging manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Amcor
Bemis
Crown Holdings
Genpak
Sealed air
Ardagh Group
Berry Group
DuPont
DS Smith
LINPAC
Mondi Group

by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

by Type
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging

by Application
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat and Poultry
Fish and Seafood
Other

Table Of Content              

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

