Duplexers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

A radio frequency (RF) duplexer is a device that allows simultaneous transmission and reception of diverse RF signals with minimal interaction and degradation. They are used in numerous electronic devices such as cell phones, portable PCs, set-top box, and tablets. The RF duplexer is compact in size, which helps them fit comfortably in smartphones and other wireless communication devices.

With the largest share, North America was a leading regional market for RF duplexer in 2017 followed by Asia Pacific.North America accounted for 28% share among total share of the market and predicted to maintain a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period. A Large population of the teenage group and technological development in wireless industry is expected to be major contributing factors for the growth of RF duplexer in Asia Pacific.A region like Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also likely to have splendid market growth over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Duplexers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duplexers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.



Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Duplexers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.



For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Duplexers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:



Broadcom

Qorvo

EMR Corp

Murata

Bird Technologies

ClearComm Technologies

Hangzhou Luxcon Technology

Oscilent

Skyworks Solutions

CTS

Telewave Inc.

RFi

Xunluogroup

Segment by Type

Commercial Grade Diplexers

Ham Grade Diplexers

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Set-top Box (STB)

Laptops

Tablets

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Duplexers

1.1 Definition of Duplexers

1.2 Duplexers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Duplexers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Commercial Grade Diplexers

1.2.3 Ham Grade Diplexers

1.3 Duplexers Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Duplexers Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Set-top Box (STB)

1.3.4 Laptops

1.3.5 Tablets

1.4 Global Duplexers Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Duplexers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Duplexers Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Duplexers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Duplexers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Duplexers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Duplexers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Duplexers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Duplexers Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Duplexers

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Duplexers

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Duplexers

8 Duplexers Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Broadcom

8.1.1 Broadcom Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Broadcom Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Broadcom Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Qorvo

8.2.1 Qorvo Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Qorvo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Qorvo Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 EMR Corp

8.3.1 EMR Corp Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 EMR Corp Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 EMR Corp Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Murata

8.4.1 Murata Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Murata Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Murata Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Bird Technologies

8.5.1 Bird Technologies Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Bird Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Bird Technologies Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 ClearComm Technologies

8.6.1 ClearComm Technologies Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 ClearComm Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 ClearComm Technologies Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Hangzhou Luxcon Technology

8.7.1 Hangzhou Luxcon Technology Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Hangzhou Luxcon Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Hangzhou Luxcon Technology Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Oscilent

8.8.1 Oscilent Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Oscilent Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Oscilent Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Skyworks Solutions

8.9.1 Skyworks Solutions Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Skyworks Solutions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Skyworks Solutions Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 CTS

8.10.1 CTS Duplexers Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 CTS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 CTS Duplexers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Telewave Inc.

8.12 RFi

8.13 Xunluogroup

