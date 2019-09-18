Velt International Group Inc. changes its name to Rayont Inc and trading symbol to RAYT

/EIN News/ -- Thousand Oaks, California, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velt International Group Inc. (OTC Pink: VIGC) (the “Company” or “Velt”) announced that on September 5, 2019 FINRA approved the change of company name and trading symbol. With immediate effect the company name shall be Rayont Inc and its new trading symbol is RAYT.

Rayont Inc, trading on OTC Pink as RAYT has formulated a new global business model and new brand identity. The new business model positions Rayont Inc as a private equity global player. The company shall be involved in acquiring growing companies in specific industries by using cash, know-how and tools that will help to scale its growth for the benefit of its shareholders. The company has launched its website www.rayont.com and branded itself accordingly.

The Rayont Inc brand below incorporates a number of elements aligned to its strategic intent. The multi pyramid structures signifies multiple business portfolios and the triangle shape means solid, profitable businesses within each portfolio. The different colors means inclusive corporate culture and diversity of portfolios. The Raying font in low case and blue color means elegant, humble and liked by customers across genders, regions and backgrounds.

Greg Jackson, the CEO and President of the Company said, “I am pleased to be able to announce the FINRA approval of our new name and trading symbol and it coincided with the launch of our new business model, website and brand. The investment in website, new brand and business model shows our strategic intent to become a global player in private equity space.”

About Rayont Inc f.k.a Velt International Group Inc.

Rayont Inc f.k.a Velt International Group Inc. is a Nevada based corporation incorporated since 2011 with branch operations in California as well. With acquisition of THF Holdings in Australia the company has significant investment in life science as a sector to operate and cancer treatment as an area that it will develop its expertise and business. As private equity Rayont Inc plans to grow the healthcare portfolio by identifying, acquiring and integrating others assets within healthcare portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Contact information

info@rayont.com

Tel: 323-713-3244



