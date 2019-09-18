New Data Presented on Blood Volume at Annual Heart Failure Society Meeting Amid Call to Broadly Adopt Daxor’s Diagnostic Technology

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR) an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement today announces new data from the Mayo Clinic showing the benefits of the BVA technology in chronic heart failure patients. The study was presented on September 12th during the 23rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Wayne Miller of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN took part in an expert panel session focused on diagnostic measures to assess heart failure patients to determine optimal treatment strategies. Dr. Miller commented, with “the cost of rehospitalization, cost of emergency department visits, and the cost of mortality, can we afford not to measure volume if our goal is to really achieve optimal volume management assessment of our patients and improve outcomes?”



“Dr. Miller’s public comments, as well as the many private comments I received from leading physicians at the society meeting regarding Daxor’s technology are very gratifying and reflects the great need for personalized and optimized treatment,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “Objective quantification of volume status and composition with Daxor’s blood volume system leads to better informed treatment strategies resulting in significantly better patient outcomes.”



In addition to taking part in the expert panel of the society, Dr. Miller also presented new research data related to the various phenotypes of heart failure patients and renewed his call for volume measurement to individualize care. His study titled, “Persistent Intravascular Volume Expansion is Compensatory, Not Detrimental, in Post-Hospital Chronic Heart Failure Patients and Associated with Better Clinical Outcomes” looked at the extent of volume expansion and the impact on outcomes in post-hospital chronic heart failure patients.



About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the first instrument cleared by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic into standard clinical practice. For more information please visit our website at http://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:



Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner

CORE IR

516 222 2560

brets@coreir.com





