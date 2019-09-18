Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC.QX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or the "Company") today announced that Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-17-19-smallcapvoice-interview-with-medicine-man-technologies-inc-mdcl/.

Williams into SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the exciting news for the Company, their roll-up strategy that would solidify the Company as one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in North America, the operational goals for the company in 2019 and much more. Williams discussed at length the recent acquisitions made possible by the passage of House Bill 19-1090, which was signed into law by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on May 29, 2019, thus opening up Colorado's cannabis industry to outside investors and enabling increased investment by venture capitalists and private equity firms.

Regarding the recently announced term sheets and the Company’s roll-up strategy of the top talent in Colorado, Andy Williams stated, “It is a joy to work with the cannabis pioneers in this state (Colorado). These are the people that I have stood alongside and built this industry with. These are the thought leaders in not just Colorado, but nationwide. We are going to be working together to integrate all these companies into a single public company, led by the outstanding in-house talent Medicine Man Technologies has across the board in M&A, integration, and operations.”

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and seven countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We note that as to all referenced potential acquisitions: (i) we have not performed business, financial, accounting or legal due diligence, (ii) each contemplates entering into a definitive agreement and no such definitive agreement has been executed,(iii) financial information and projections relating to these potential acquisitions is based solely on information provided by the target companies, without review by us or independent verification, and historical financial information of the potential acquisitions targets is unaudited , (iv) each of these potential acquisitions and any projected financial information is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties,(v) completing these acquisitions and executing on our strategy will require MMT to secure additional financing and (vi) completing each of these acquisitions is subject to obtaining regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the proposed acquisitions will in fact be consummated on the terms and in the manner previously disclosed or at all. Forward looking statements are dynamic and subject to change. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are given and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We do not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements. Inevitably some assumptions underlying projections will not materialize and unexpected events and circumstances may affect ultimate financial results. Projections are inherently subject to substantial and numerous uncertainties and to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory, and competitive risks. Actual results achieved may vary materially from the projections or other forward-looking statements. There are substantial risks and uncertainties relating to integrating an acquisition and we contemplate completing and integrating a substantial number of acquisitions which enhances the risks and uncertainties.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.