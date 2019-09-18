HealthLynked Corp. Announces the Addition of Shawn Miller M.D. to its Medical Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a nationwide healthcare network focused on improving healthcare through technology that connects doctors, patients and medical data, is pleased to announce the addition of Shawn Miller, M.D., to its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Miller is a Primary care physician who has practiced in Naples, Florida for two decades.



Dr. Miller, practices with Millennium Physicians Group, which operates one of the largest Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in the United States. Dr. Miller is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He did his undergraduate studies at Miami University in Ohio, attended medical school at St George’s University and completed his residency at through Columbia University at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut.

Dr. Miller has owned and operated multiple urgent care centers in southwest Florida. His experience in care coordination and outpatient management has given him keen insights in ways to improve patient care. Keeping patients healthy and out of the hospital has been the primary focus of Dr. Miller’s career.

“I am looking forward to contributing my experience and perspective on patient care in the modern era of healthcare, and how HealthLynked can improve the health of patients across the country,” says Dr. Miller of his role on the Medical Advisory Board. “In the long run, I believe HealthLynked can bring great value to patient care though patient engagement and comparing patient data.”

Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked’s CEO said “I am pleased to have Dr. Miller join our advisory board. Dr. Miller’s understanding of ACO’s and care coordination will provide valuable insights in ways we can grow, add valuable services and improve patient care.”

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub “PAH” for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our “real time appointment scheduling” all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O’Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

(800) 928-7144, ext. 99

Investor Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Group

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

646-762-4518

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

jh@hanoverintlinc.com

760-564-7400



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.