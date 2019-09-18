Artelo Biosciences Cannabidiol (CBD) Studies Referenced in September Issue of Nature Medicine

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, announced today that two research studies conducted by the Company were featured in the September 2019 issue of Nature Medicine . Artelo sponsored research at the University of Nottingham, UK and the insights were published in two separate papers with a focus on how CBD behaves and affects the human body (Millar, S. A., Stone, N. L., Yates, A. S., & O’Sullivan, S. E. Front. Pharmacol. 9, 1365, 201; Millar, S. A., et al. Br. J. Clin. Pharmacol. 85, 1888–1900, 2019). Nature Medicine recognizes the importance Artelo’s research findings and highlights the scarcity of data on CBD as well the limited availability of quality clinical research identifying the dose of CBD useful to treat certain diseases and conditions.



“Nature Medicine identifies many of the challenges encountered in the development of a CBD based therapeutic. At Artelo we used a cocrystallization approach to develop our proprietary CBD cocrystal, ART12.11 , which is anticipated to overcome many of the challenges highlighted in Nature Medicine,” stated Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “Cocrystallization is a proven strategy utilized by pharmaceutical companies to overcome limitations in absorption, stability and other pharmaceutical properties. It also offers the opportunity to establish a strong patent position which is essential for product commercialization.”

A copy of the Nature Medicine article is available at: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41591-019-00018-5 .

About Nature

First published in 1869, Nature is the world's leading multidisciplinary science journal. The weekly international journal publishes the finest peer-reviewed research in all fields of science and technology on the basis of its originality, importance, interdisciplinary interest, timeliness, accessibility, elegance and surprising conclusions. Nature Medicine also provides rapid, authoritative, insightful and arresting news and interpretation of topical and coming trends affecting science, scientists and the wider public. More information is available at www.nature.com and Twitter: @nresearchnews .

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio .

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.