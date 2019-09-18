Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Influenza Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Influenza -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Influenza Industry

Description

This WGR Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that provides a thorough evaluation of the market for influenza vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. The geographic scope of this study is global, with emphasis on U.S. and European data. The report identifies markets in general segments: Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics. Each market segment discussion provides detailed information based on product categories, uses of products, forecasts and competitive analyses. Additionally, the study covers some of the most significant issues, trends and market factors.

Report Includes:

- 25 data tables and 77 additional tables 
- An overview of the global influenza market 
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022 
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications 
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry 
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Alere Inc., MedImmune, LLC, Cepheid Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc and Qiagen N.V.Alere Inc. 


Becton Dickinson And Company 
Cepheid 
Csl Limited 
Daiichi Sankyo 
Danaher Corp. 
Glaxosmithkline Plc 
Hologic Inc 
Luminex Corp. 
Medimmune Inc. 
Medimmune/Astrazeneca 
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. 
Mylan N.V. 
Orasure Technologies 
Qiagen N.V. 
Quidel Corp. 
Roche 
Sanofi 
Sanofi/Sanofi Pasteur 
Sekisui Diagnostics Llc 
Seqirus

Table of Contents 


Chapter 1 Introduction 
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 
Chapter 3 Industry Overview and Background 
Chapter 4 Global Influenza Vaccine Market 
Chapter 5 Global Influenza Therapeutics Market 
Chapter 6 Global Influenza Diagnostic Market 
Chapter 7 Influenza Pandemic Impact 
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments 
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities 
Chapter 10 Company Profiles 
Chapter 11 Appendix 

