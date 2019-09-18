Influenza Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Influenza -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influenza Industry

Description

This WGR Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that provides a thorough evaluation of the market for influenza vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. The geographic scope of this study is global, with emphasis on U.S. and European data. The report identifies markets in general segments: Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics. Each market segment discussion provides detailed information based on product categories, uses of products, forecasts and competitive analyses. Additionally, the study covers some of the most significant issues, trends and market factors.

Report Includes:

- 25 data tables and 77 additional tables

- An overview of the global influenza market

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Alere Inc., MedImmune, LLC, Cepheid Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc and Qiagen N.V.Alere Inc.



Becton Dickinson And Company

Cepheid

Csl Limited

Daiichi Sankyo

Danaher Corp.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Hologic Inc

Luminex Corp.

Medimmune Inc.

Medimmune/Astrazeneca

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Mylan N.V.

Orasure Technologies

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corp.

Roche

Sanofi

Sanofi/Sanofi Pasteur

Sekisui Diagnostics Llc

Seqirus

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview and Background

Chapter 4 Global Influenza Vaccine Market

Chapter 5 Global Influenza Therapeutics Market

Chapter 6 Global Influenza Diagnostic Market

Chapter 7 Influenza Pandemic Impact

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix

Continued...

