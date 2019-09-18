BRAVEN Launches the All-New FLYE SPORT Wireless Earbud Collection

New Lineup Delivers Premium Audio Experiences for the Most Epic Adventures

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRAVEN® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the creators and innovators of the rugged Bluetooth® audio category, today announced its FLYE SPORT® wireless earbud collection featuring purpose-built, premium audio solutions to intensify outdoor adventures. Featuring the BRAVEN FLYE SPORT RUSH , FLYE SPORT FIT , FLYE SPORT and FLYE SPORT BURST , the earbud collection allows consumers to wirelessly take their music from the most demanding trails to the highest mountain peaks.



A necessity for any music-loving adventurer, the BRAVEN FLYE SPORT earbud lineup has been engineered by a team of outdoor-obsessed audio craftsmen and tested in the Rockies to ensure they can withstand the most grueling and remote adventures. Each newly launched earbud brings its own unique characteristics and a range of options to amplify the outdoor lifestyle. Engraved in every earbud’s wingtips are the coordinates of BRAVEN’s home office in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, giving a nod to the adventure-packed origins that inspired the craftsmanship and durability behind each BRAVEN product.

“Without a doubt, the FLYE SPORT wireless earbud collection has been built to withstand the outdoor elements,” said Marika Patto, VP of Product, Productivity & Audio group for ZAGG Inc. “BRAVEN products are engineered with durability and audio quality that inspires confidence, pushing you to reach the summit through premium sound. We are proud of their ability to deliver audio that complements our consumers’ bold lifestyles.”

FLYE SPORT RUSH ($79.99 SRP), BRAVEN’s first truly wireless solution, features 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and a durable IPX5 waterproof construction to conquer all that life throws its way. A charging case delivers up to 26 additional hours of playtime while BurstCharge™ allows for up to one hour of additional playtime with just a 10-minute charge. Additional features include:

Auto-pair which connects both earbuds to any Bluetooth® device seamlessly

Smartphone assistant access

Integrated mic for hands-free calling

Class 1 Bluetooth® for strengthened connectivity

Crafted for those who live life on-the-go, the FLYE SPORT FIT ($59.99 SRP) offers 12 hours of audio and a lightweight charging pouch that provides 36 additional hours of playtime so the music never stops. BurstCharge technology delivers up to one hour of playtime after a five-minute charge. Multi-point connectivity allows the earbuds to maintain a Bluetooth connection between two devices simultaneously. And a unique reflective braided cable provides peace of mind while running or hiking at night. Additional features include:

Smartphone assistant access

Inline remote for call, track and volume control

FLYE SPORT ($49.99 SRP) is highlighted by an incredible IPX7 waterproof construction which allows complete water submersion up to three-feet (one meter) for 30 minutes without damage. A low-profile comfort fit delivers crisp audio and premium durability for thrill-seekers who need reliable earbuds for their next excursion. Additional features include:

Hands-free calling

Smartphone assistant access

Integrated mic for hands-free calling

Inline remote for call, track and volume control

A tangle-free cable for ease of use

Featuring an IPX5 waterproof construction and up to 10 hours of playtime, FLYE SPORT BURST ($39.99) offers consumers the freedom to tackle the greatest adventures for a great price. For those in a hurry, the earbuds can receive up to one hour of playtime after only a five-minute charge thanks to the BurstCharge technology. Additional features include:

Multi-point technology enables the earbuds to maintain a Bluetooth® connection with up to two devices simultaneously

Smartphone assistant access

Integrated mic for hands-free calling

Inline remote for call, track and volume control

Availability:

The BRAVEN FLYE SPORT Wireless Earbud Collection is available now at BRAVEN.com in black, blue and white.

About BRAVEN

BRAVEN, creator of the rugged and portable audio category, combines unparalleled style with cutting-edge technology to produce premium Bluetooth speakers for the outdoor adventurer and modern audiophile. Founded in 2011, BRAVEN’s focus on audio quality, ease of use, and superior features has quickly transformed the brand into one of the fastest growing wireless audio brands in the industry. BRAVEN is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information on the toughest, most authentic, and most talented audio on the planet, please visit BRAVEN.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.



About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

BRAVEN FLYE SPORT RUSH truly wireless earbuds The FLYE SPORT RUSH, BRAVEN's first truly wireless solution, features 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and a durable IPX5 waterproof construction to conquer all that life throws its way.



