Aravive to Present Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2019 in Barcelona

Early Efficacy Data from Phase 1b/2 Study of AVB500 in Combination with Standard Chemotherapy in Patients with Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer to be Presented

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV) today announced that its late-breaking abstract has been accepted for oral presentation in a proffered paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019 in Barcelona.



The abstract (ID 6602), titled “Phase 1b/2 Study of AVB500 (High Affinity Inhibitor of GAS6/AXL Path) in Combination with PAC and PLD in Platinum Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer,” will be presented at 4:15 p.m. local time (10:15 a.m. ET) on Friday, Sept. 27 in the Pamplona Auditorium (Hall 2) at Fira Gran Via. The data will be presented by lead investigator of the study, Bradley J. Monk, M.D., professor and director of the division of gynecologic oncology at Creighton University School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Aravive previously announced topline efficacy data from this study showing compelling anti-tumor activity in the first 12 patients.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis. Aravive’s lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. By capturing serum GAS6, AVB-500 starves the AXL pathway of its signal, potentially halting the biological programming that promotes disease progression. AXL receptor signaling plays an important role in multiple types of malignancies by promoting metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The GAS6-AXL signaling pathway also plays a significant role in fibrogenesis. Aravive is evaluating AVB-500 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and intends to expand development into additional oncology and fibrotic indications. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Aravive was one of FierceBiotech's Fierce 15 in 2017. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com .

