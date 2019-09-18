DC Shines the Bat-Signal Across the World in Honor of Batman Day

/EIN News/ -- Thousands of Fan Celebrations Are Planned Including 5K Runs, Free Comic Books and Talent Signings

Fans can follow along on September 21 with the new interactive Batman Bat-Tracker!

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Batman Day is almost here and to celebrate the Dark Knight’s 80 years as the World’s Greatest Detective, DC and Warner Bros. are lighting up the night skies by projecting the iconic Bat-Signal, as well as producing fan celebrations, in major cities around the globe on Saturday, September 21.

Like fireworks on New Year’s Eve, the glow of the distinctive Bat silhouette will illuminate the edifices of skyscrapers and landmarks around the world in rolling fashion as the sun sets in each city. And just like a solar eclipse, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime event!

“The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience,” said Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences. “We are proud to send up the Bat-Signal on Batman Day because it is an important beacon of inspiration that makes us all believe that it’s possible to take hardship and turn it into something good. Batman Day is a global celebration for all the fans.”

Fans can zoom in and follow the festivities with the new interactive Batman Bat-Tracker launched by DC today. As cities flip the famous switch illuminating the insignia, the Batman Bat-Tracker will mirror the real-time projections. Additional information on Bat-Signal celebrations and activations in those cities can be found at Batman80.com .

To see one of the projections in person, all that is required is to go outside shortly before 8pm local time in cities set to light up their skies. So, start deciding which Batman t-shirt to wear Melbourne, Australia because you will be the first to celebrate under the Bat-Signal at Fed Square facing Flinders Street, 9 hours ahead of London and 14 hours ahead of New York (Gotham City!).

Other cities to send up the Bat-Signal include:

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Johannesburg at The Leonardo

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa - LMB

New York TBA

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at City Hall

Of course, a Batman Day celebration wouldn’t be complete without something extra special in Gotham City. Barnes & Noble Union Square is hosting a talent signing and panel discussion moderated by DC Publisher Dan DiDio and featuring award-winning Batman writers and artists Scott Snyder, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion, IV and Brad Walker, as well as special activities all day long for kids and families.

In Los Angeles, DC and Warner Bros. will host a special Batman 5K night run and fan celebration. Fans can sign-up to participate at DCBatmanRun.com . Batman runs will also take place throughout Asia (Shanghai, Manila, Singapore and Bangkok), Latin America (São Paulo and Mexico City) and Australia (Brisbane).

In Montreal, the Bat-Signal will be projected on the building that is home to WB Games Montreal, facing the Emilie-Gamelin Square.



On September 21, when a festive event, just as Montrealers know, is already planned, Batman fans will join and enjoy the last days of summer while celebrating the iconic Super Hero.

BATMAN COMICS FOR ALL AGES

DC Publishing will celebrate with activities at more than 2,000 international retail locations. In the U.S., comic shops and bookstores will offer free Batman Day special editions of THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS and BATMAN: NIGHTWALKER. In Europe, in partnership with Eaglemoss, the LEGEND OF BATMAN collected edition will be available for free in the U.K., France, Germany and Spain. In select cities globally, talent appearances and signings by some of DC’s leading storytellers will also take place. Fans can visit DCComics.com/BatmanDay for participating retailers and partners, as well as suggested Batman reading lists.

BATMAN IN THE GAME

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is celebrating Batman’s 80th anniversary with an “Injustice 2” Mobile Batman arena marathon event from September 13-24 in which fans can battle for Batman rewards. In addition, DC Universe Online is showing its support from September 13-30 with two new Batman-themed in-game t-shirts. One is free to claim for all players and one is exclusively for members.

BE BATMAN

Warner Bros. Consumer Products launched custom Batman curated “Presented by Amazon” shops in Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles that will be open through September 30, offering the largest collection of limited-edition Batman 80 merchandise.

The world-famous FAO Schwarz is inviting fans of all ages to shop limited-edition toys and collectibles, as well as take part in super-charged fan and family Saturdays throughout September, featuring a lineup of interactive experiences including a photo moment with the world’s most popular Super Hero himself on Batman Day.

In addition, LEGO brand retail stores in the U.S. and Canada will celebrate Batman Day with LEGO build events, in-store giveaways, and Batman takeovers on LEGO social channels. At nationwide retailers, fans will find Mattel’s Batman 80th Multiverse figures and Funko’s Batman 80th POPS!

Fans can also gear up for Batman Day with newly released fashion and sneakers. Available now, Detective Comics #27 by Rooster Teeth is an exclusive capsule collection featuring a fresh take on classic Batman art designed on high quality t-shirts, hoodies and more. Premium fashion brands Bait, The Hundreds, and Converse are also offering new Batman apparel and footwear.

WATCH BATMAN

DC Universe digital subscription service will be celebrating Batman Day with the promotion of exclusive Batman content including interviews, merchandise, sweepstakes and more along with its extensive collection of Batman videos and comics. In addition, Cartoon Network will celebrate with Batman-themed stunts on Batman Day and throughout the month. Warner TV Asia, Warner Channel Latin America and HBO India will also showcase Batman content and promotions on their channels.

BATMAN GIVES BACK

DC is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to shine a light on kids, teens and youth development professionals who stand up for positive change in their communities and exemplify determination, bravery and leadership--just like Batman! Thirty local Clubs around the country will announce the “Batmans” in their community on Batman Day.

Join in on social media using the hashtag #BatmanDay, #Batman80 and #LongLiveTheBat. To find out more follow @batman on Instagram and Facebook, @dcbatman on Twitter, and visit Batman80.com .

ABOUT BATMAN & THE BAT-SIGNAL

Batman was first introduced to the public in Detective Comics #27 (March 1939) and was created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The Bat-Signal first appeared in Detective Comics #60 (December 1941).

ABOUT DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games and the DC Universe subscription streaming service. For more information visit dccomics.com .

ABOUT WB GAMES MONTREAL



Since its launch in 2010, WB Games Montréal has more than 300 employees and continues to grow and recruit additional talents. Working with some of Warner Bros. Studios’ biggest brands, including DC Entertainment, the studio is dedicated to developing memorable AAA videogames experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lynda Bala

WB Games Montréal

Lynda.bala@wbgames.com

(514) 395-4745 # 3208

Kelley Popham

DC

kelley.popham@dcentertainment.com

(818) 977-7527

Nick Valente

B/HI, on behalf of DC

nick_valente@bhimpact.com

(310) 694-3157



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.