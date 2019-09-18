GoldenTree Asset Management Implements Hazeltree Collateral Manager™ to Effectively Manage and Automate Collateral Activities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, is pleased to announce that GoldenTree Asset Management (“GoldenTree”) has successfully implemented Hazeltree CollateralManager™ to manage daily collateral calls while reducing capital usage, minimizing counterparty exposure, and increasing operational efficiencies. Hazeltree Collateral Manager provides GoldenTree with a comprehensive view of derivative positions with counterparties, as well as robust analytics and collateral automation algorithms to effectively manage collateral positions and address margin call discrepancies.

GoldenTree replaced its existing collateral management system with Hazeltree Collateral Manager as the next generation technology solution. Hazeltree Collateral Manager enables GoldenTree to:

Centrally manage counterparty agreements to minimize operational headaches;

Compare and reconcile internal, independently calculated OTC collateral call estimates against each counterparty’s calculated calls to manage and reduce capital required to support derivative positions;

Seamlessly respond to, issue, or dispute daily margin calls through eligible cash and non-cash assets to streamline the collateral management process; and,

Automate posting of collateral within pre-defined threshold limits focusing the team to manage exceptions.

“Our portfolio finance team has been focused on efficiency and investors’ needs,” said Dan Rosensweig, Head of Operations at GoldenTree. “Hazeltree has proven to be a reliable and innovative treasury management partner to support our collateral process, as we continue our growth.”

“GoldenTree is the ideal partner to help us drive our product strategy,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “We are excited to work with them to help expand our product capabilities, leveraging their feedback as a sophisticated development partner.”

About GoldenTree Asset Management

GoldenTree is an employee owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest independent asset managers focused on credit. GoldenTree manages approximately $30 billion for institutional investors including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamlined operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

