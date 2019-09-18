BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2019 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 25, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on September 30, 2019.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.051 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.103 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.038 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.193 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.088 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.091 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.155 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.034 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.044 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.080 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.096 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.053 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.118 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.076 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.063 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.624 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.178 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.074 Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.036 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.105 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.074 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.044 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.053 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.167 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.058 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.123 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.235 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.074 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.058 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.075 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.048 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.090 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.070 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.091 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.156 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.082 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.046 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.082 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.143 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.183 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.166 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.104 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.031 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.083 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.005 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.029 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.088 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.066 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.065 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.050 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.087 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.219 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.062 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.051 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.067 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.025 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.173 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.091 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.188 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.229 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.072 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.064 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.046 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.054 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.045 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.049 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.045 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.052 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.035 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.136 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.040 iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.048 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.126 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.077 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.138

Estimated September Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The September cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.062

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about September 24, 2019, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock .

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.84 trillion in AUM as of 6/30/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

