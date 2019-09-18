There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,666 in the last 365 days.

BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2019 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 25, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on September 30, 2019.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.051
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.103
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.038
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.193
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.088
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.091
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.155
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.034
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.044
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.080
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.096
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.053
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.118
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.076
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.063
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.624
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.178
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.074
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.036
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.105
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.074
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.044
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.053
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.167
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.058
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.123
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.235
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.058
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.075
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.048
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.090
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.070
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.091
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.156
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.082
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.046
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.082
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.143
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.183
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.166
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.104
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.031
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.083
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.005
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.029
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.088
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.066
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.065
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.050
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.087
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.219
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.062
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.051
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.067
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.025
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.173
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.091
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.188
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.229
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.072
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.064
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.054
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.045
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.045
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.052
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.035
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.136
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.040
iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.048
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.126
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.077
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.138

Estimated September Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The September cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.062

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about September 24, 2019, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.84 trillion in AUM as of 6/30/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

