Institute for Next Generation Healthcare (INGH) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Announces Upcoming LymeMIND Conference: Lyme Disease in the Era of Precision Medicine

The fourth annual conference will connect the Lyme disease community to spark collaborative and informative discussions about innovative developments in Tick-borne disease research, diagnosis, and treatment

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Next Generation Healthcare (INGH) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai today announced that it will be hosting its fourth annual LymeMIND conference on Saturday, October 19 at the Times Center in midtown, Manhattan. Conference activities start at 8:15AM and the event will conclude at 5:00PM. The conference aims to enrich the network of understanding among clinicians and researchers on the front lines of Lyme disease and the patients who grapple with the disease every day.



During the day-long program, INGH will bring together a collective community of partners dedicated to the fight against Lyme disease. Speakers and panel discussions will aim to provide patients, clinicians and researchers with a greater sense of transparency regarding recent research and ongoing developments in the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease. Throughout the program, patients and caregivers will be encouraged to engage in Q&A discussions with members of the medical and scientific community.

Speakers represent all corners of the Lyme disease community; from leading clinicians, academics and researchers, to prominent Lyme disease patient advocates who recognize the myriad challenges faced when coping with the disease. Individuals featured during this year’s conference include:

Neil Spector, MD, Professor and researcher at Duke University School of Medicine, and author of “Gone in a Heartbeat: A Physician’s Search for True Healing” – a memoir about his battle with Lyme Disease

Joel Dudley, PhD, Director, Institute for Next Generation Healthcare at Mount Sinai

Sue Visser, Associate Director for Policy, Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, CDC

Richard I. Horowitz, MD, Medical Director, Hudson Valley Healing Arts Center

Erol Fikrig, MD, Waldemar Von Zedtwitz, Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) and of Microbial Pathogenesis; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Section Chief, Infectious Diseases

Phyllis Bedford, Founder and Executive Director, LymeLight Foundation

Crystal Barnwell, MD, Founder of Danio Group in Atlanta, GA and member of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) Board of Directors

Savi Glowe, Director of Strategy & Operations, Institute for Next Generation Healthcare

LymeMIND will also be introducing several new program additions this year, which spotlight the creative ways many Lyme patients share their stories and experiences. This includes an Art Exhibit, hosting creative displays and artwork from Lyme disease patients, as well as a musical performance from singer/songwriter and former Lyme patient, Jesse Ruben.

During the event, the fully-immersive LymeMIND Stories booth will be available for patients, caregivers, researchers and clinicians who wish to share their unique experiences and contribute to INGH’s efforts to collect and analyze examples of the human experience of Lyme disease.

“In order to better understand this multifaceted disease, researchers must work toward capturing the full patient experience. This year, we are excited to bring together panels that help us view Lyme disease through multiple lenses – ranging from the broader global impact, to a more focused look at the effects of tick-borne diseases on select groups, such as women and children,” said Savi Glowe, Director of Strategy & Operations at the Institute for Next Generation Healthcare. “At LymeMIND 2019, we are excited to raise awareness, learn about cutting edge research and discuss the policy initiatives that are moving our community forward.”

This event is free to the public and registration is required. To learn more about the LymeMIND conference or to register, please visit www.LymeMIND.org . You can also follow LymeMIND on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest program announcements and updates. A live broadcast of the event will be available through LymeMIND’s Facebook page starting at 8:45am EDT on October 19.

About the Institute for Next Generation Healthcare

The Institute for Next Generation Healthcare at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is a new model of research, innovation, and market delivery founded in 2016 to expedite and help shape the impending revolution in health care. INGH is committed to building a new model of healthcare innovation and delivery by transforming our definition of “health” and accelerating new discoveries, technologies, and platforms to make the future of medicine a reality today. Positioned at the nexus of rapid advances in diagnostics technologies, digital health tools, and artificial intelligence, INGH aims to better use technology to empower patients, improve care, support physicians, and move away from the traditional model of health care as “sick care.” Our broad, interdisciplinary view of health is grounded in the belief that patient engagement and behavior change are central to the mission of health optimization. Our objective is to intervene upstream from disease, developing predictive, diagnostic, and therapeutic technologies that move us from reactive to proactive medicine.

