AGF Announces September 2019 Cash Distributions for AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF and AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the September 2019 cash distribution for AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF and AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF, which pay quarterly distributions. Unitholders of record on September 25, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on September 30, 2019.



Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com



