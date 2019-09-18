sparks & honey Welcomes a Former DARPA Executive Along with Experts on Climate Change and Social Advocacy to Its Advisory Board

New Members Will Help the Company Explore Today’s Most Pressing Issues & Cultural Tensions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , the technology-led cultural consultancy, announced today the newest additions to its Advisory Board, its one-of-a-kind brain trust with specialized expertise across more than 55 industries. The new Board members include Dr. Brian Pierce, an innovator in cutting-edge technologies, expert in counter-terrorism and former client during his tenure at DARPA as the Director of the Information Innovation Office. April Reign, a former lawyer turned social media maven and change activist, also joins the board. Lastly, Dr. Nathan Walworth, a climate scientist and futurist who currently works with experience design to shift social norms and consumer behavior.



Earlier this year, the consultancy welcomed Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to its Board. These appointments build on that momentum as the company looks to further grow its innovation and business transformation practice, leveraging the knowledge of accredited industry leaders to better serve its clients’ evolving needs and ultimately help them stay ahead of the market and their competition.

“As our culture continues to shift at such a rapid pace – unearthing new global challenges and tensions every day – we look to our Board to help inform the real opportunities and challenges our clients face. Adding new expertise and fresh points of view is imperative,” said sparks & honey Founder and CEO, Terry Young. “Our Board is unique because these people are in the trenches with us – actively contributing to our IP and thought leadership work, which is becoming an increasingly important part of business strategy. We’re excited to engage these three new members in upcoming projects like our report on Precision Technologies with the World Economic Forum launching later this year.”

Tapping into the intellect and niche expertise of its Board is an integral part of sparks & honey’s unique man and machine approach, complementing the data sourced through its AI-powered platform, Q™. Each member draws on their unique experience to offer invaluable points of view on key cultural topics and trends the consultancy tracks – from the Defense Industry and government policy to conversations around the future of work, ageism and climate change, among others – guiding the insights delivered to clients across the Fortune 500, startup world and government sectors.

“Over the years, I have witnessed the power of the sparks & honey’s approach that lives at the intersection of big data and social sciences,” said Pierce. “I am excited to transition from client to active collaborator with this team – bringing my experience to the Board to explore the future of human and machine symbiosis and the impact on society.”

Dr. Brian Pierce is a distinguished leader, scientist and global expert at the bleeding edge of futuristic technologies. Drawing on over 35 years of experience developing breakthrough technologies over a career spanning DARPA and the aerospace/defense industry, he is equipped to weigh in on the future of man and machine, as well as the associated design and ethics challenges. During his time with DARPA, Dr. Pierce developed and implemented the strategy of the Information Innovation Office (I2O), as well as contributed to the creation and execution of over 75 DARPA programs, driving advances in AI, data analytics and cyber.



practiced law for over 15 years, with an emphasis on campaign finance law and reform. Her legal career took an unexpected turn when her commentary on the lack of people of color represented in the 2015 Oscars nominations compelled her to tweet a now-famous hashtag: #OscarsSoWhite. The small act turned into a movement that generated tangible change in the entertainment industry. As a member of the Google Next Gen cohort, a group of diverse professionals who are using technology to advance racial justice, April is also helping to connect the dots between racial justice, civil/human rights and tech policy. She currently serves as CEO of ReignStorm Ventures, advocating for the representation of marginalized communities in all areas of the arts and tech. Dr. Nathan Walworth works at the intersection of the Earth microbiome, exponential tech, behavioral design, art and culture to shift social narratives, norms, and practices. Nathan blends a science career with a deep understanding of culture and human behavior to effect change through design. He co-founded the NEXUS Futurism Working Group, a global platform designed to convene leaders across industries to highlight and drive social impact. He is currently creating up-skilling programs for everyone from NASA scientists to underserved communities. And since much of human behavior is inﬂuenced by design cues, Nathan also leads a regenerative lifestyle company, CôVALENCE, that applies ontological design techniques for cuing environmentally aware behavior and repurposing waste from everything from fashion to the built environment.

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-led cultural consultancy that helps global organizations understand and take advantage of accelerating change. Leveraging a unique suite of proprietary tools, algorithms and a global network of human scouts, including its “brain trust” of distinguished Board members, sparks & honey identifies emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, helping organizations stay ahead of the curve in a disruption-prone world. Recognized by Deloitte Insights for its industry defining business practices – the company was the focus of a case study in March 2018 - sparks & honey is a part of the DAS Group of Companies.

New Board Members Will Help sparks & honey Explore Today’s Most Pressing Issues & Cultural Tensions (L to R): Dr. Brian Pierce, Ms. April Reign, Dr. Nathan Walworth



