Better Choice Company Announces Voluntary Lock-Up Agreement with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness CBD company, today announced that management, the Board of Directors and key shareholders (the ‘Lock-up Shareholders’) have voluntarily entered into a twelve-month Lock-up Agreement of their equity ownership in the business until September 2020 in respect to approximately 20,000,000 shares or 32% of the fully diluted outstanding shares of the Company.



“Management, the Board and our key shareholders continue to believe in the long term vision and investment opportunity of Better Choice as a global animal health and wellness CBD company. The voluntary lock-up demonstrates our confidence in our team, strategy and business model,” said Damian Dalla-Longa, CEO of Better Choice. “We will continue our global expansion efforts and focus on research and development of CBD as a treatment for animals guided by the expertise of our team, notably Bruce Linton who recently joined the company as Special Advisor. Management, the Board and our key shareholders remain committed to the future growth of the business and further enhancing shareholder value.”

"By entering into these lock-up agreements, management, the Board and key shareholders are aligned to create meaningful, long term value for all shareholders," commented Bruce Linton, Special Advisor to Better Choice. "I'm excited to be part of Better Choice and help it develop into the leading Cannabinoid brand in the pet food category in the U.S. and globally."

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company Inc., is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contacts:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Damian Dalla-Longa, CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

BTTR@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Caitlin Kasunich, Senior Vice President

212-896-1241

BTTR@KCSA.com



