Nasdaq Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced it has been selected as a North American index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the most prestigious corporate sustainability ranking efforts, for the fourth consecutive year. Nasdaq maintains its industry leadership as the only stock exchange operator selected for inclusion in the North America index, and was among eight diversified financial services companies selected from the region this year.



“Nasdaq demonstrates its commitment to ESG by participating in the DJSI process,” said Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq. “Recognition like this enables us to connect with key stakeholders in a meaningful way. We work with our listed companies and corporate clients to find similarly beneficial engagement channels in their pursuit of more transparent and sustainable business practices.”

Nasdaq’s scorecard demonstrates industry-leading practices in a range of categories including sustainable finance products and services, governance, data privacy protection, information security, and cybersecurity. The company was also recognized for its sustainability efforts including: the global rollout of company’s ESG Reporting Guide ; the launch of the Nasdaq Center for Corporate Governance ; formally endorsing the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs); and earning a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) concerning corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. In Europe, Nasdaq’s ESG efforts include an ESG Data Portal for issuers and investors; one of the world’s most active markets for sustainable bonds ; and ESG indexes and derivatives products, helping investors better manage their ESG strategies.

“We congratulate Nasdaq for being included in the DJSI for North America. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM.

Nasdaq serves as a corporate sustainability advocate and partner to the 4,000 companies listed on its global exchanges, as well as to the 9,800 corporate clients and nonprofit organizations to whom it provides award-winning governance technology. Nasdaq also maintains a long-standing commitment to international industry associations and other groups committed to advancing corporate sustainability including the World Federation of Exchanges, the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures, The United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, and the UN Global Compact.

North American companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market who also earned the DJSI distinction include Alphabet and eBay – both new to the list – along with Akamai Technologies, Biogen, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comcast, CSX Corp., Microsoft, Mondelez International, Northern Trust, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Starbucks, and Texas Instruments, among others. Companies listed on Nasdaq’s Nordic exchanges named to the European index include Electrolux, Ericsson, Hennes & Mauritz, and Sandvik.

For further information on Nasdaq’s corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives, please visit: www.nasdaq.com/sustainability .

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Index:

Launched in 1999, the DJSI review represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially-material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI’s robust index methodology.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit www.nasdaq.com .

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti (United States)

(678) 504-6097

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Erik Granström (Europe)

+46 8 405 78 07

erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com

