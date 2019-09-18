Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics

BD, Heart to Heart International and the NAFC Announce 2019 Grantees for Multi-Year Diagnostic Testing Initiative to Improve Patient Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a continued effort to support and improve evidence-based care in community clinics, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, in conjunction with Heart to Heart International (HHI) and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) today announced product-based grants to six clinics across the U.S. through the Point of Care, Enhancing Clinical Effectiveness (PoCECE) program.

PoCECE is a multi-year initiative that began in 2017, providing organizations caring for underserved and vulnerable populations in the U.S. with the essential point of care diagnostic testing tools, allowing clinicians to evaluate patients on site and get diagnostic test results before they leave the clinic. The program is resourced by BD, totaling more than $1 million in cash and product donations to date – including $360,000 in cash and $14,000 in product for 2019 – and implemented by HHI in conjunction with the NAFC.

Each grant consists of a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment-waived point-of-care test system consisting of instruments, reagents and quality control to perform the following tests: Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, CO 2 , Glucose, BUN, Creatinine, Ionized Calcium, Hemoglobin, Hematocrit, Cholesterol, LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, Macroscopic Urinalysis, Microalbumin, INR, Hemoglobin A1c, Strep A, HIV, Rapid Hepatitis C, Pregnancy, Flu A & B, RSV. The grants also include technical support consisting of standard operating procedures, equipment setup and configuration, competency training and documentation.

“We believe that improved access to health care strengthens not only the health of an individual, but also of a community,” says Kim Carroll, HHI CEO. “Receiving lab results might seem effortless for many Americans, but for those in underserved communities, accessible lab testing is a significant obstacle to effective treatment. Through this program with BD and NAFC, thousands of people in communities across the United States are able to receive timely diagnoses and ultimately improved health care.”

Jennifer Farrington, senior director of Social Investing at BD and vice president of the BD Foundation said, “The recipients of this year’s grant are actively working to make an impact on their communities – most notably for those patients that may not otherwise have continual access to health care services. Our collaboration with HHI and NAFC has been essential to provide funding and resources to these hard-working clinics and reward their dedication to health care.”

Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and CEO said, “More than 2 million medically underserved people receive health care at the 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics throughout the country, and a large percentage of those patients are dealing with chronic diseases that require laboratory testing for diagnosis and monitoring. The NAFC is grateful for the continued support of BD and HHI as this program allows grantees that operate with limited resources to enhance their on-site diagnostic capabilities and, in turn, expedite the diagnosis of chronic diseases, monitor treatment protocols and improve health outcomes for their patients.”

The Free and Charitable Clinics that will receive the 2019 PoCECE grant are:

Previous grant recipients are:

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

About Heart to Heart International

Heart to Heart International is a global health organization. Since its founding in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $1.9 billion to more than 130 countries, including the United States. HHI responds to crises and natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. HHI broadens access to healthcare with medical education opportunities and laboratory standards training in the U.S. and in Haiti and also works with U.S. safety-net clinics to increase their capacity by providing medical equipment, supplies and volunteers that are vital to operations.

The organization is a Charity Navigator 4-Star charity, a BBB Accredited charity, and is on the "Philanthropy 400". HHI is a founding member of the Partnership for Quality Medical Donations (PQMD) and is a member of National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD).

For more information on programs and ways to get involved, visit hearttoheart.org & find HHI on Facebook.

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org. Follow the NAFC on Twitter at @NAFClinics and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NAFCClinics.

Attachment

Kerry Thompson National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics 7036477427 kerry@nafcclinics.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.